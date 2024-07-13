The Amazon Smart Plug is 48% off right now, at just $13!

Turning your house into a smart home can get pricey, especially if you have to replace older technology like lamps and coffee makers. But you don’t have to! There are accessories that turn dumb appliances into smart ones, like the Amazon Smart Plug. And right now, you can get it at a 48% discount, bringing the price down to a mere $13! Get the Amazon Smart Plug for only $13

There’s a very important factor to keep in mind with this deal: it is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you are not a member, here is our rundown of Amazon Prime prices. It might be worth signing up, even if only for this month, as many of these hot Amazon Prime Day deals will be exclusive to members. Additionally, if you’re a new subscriber, you can even grab a 30-day free trial, so it might end up being free for you!

Amazon Smart Plug Amazon Smart Plug Amazon's self-branded smart plug connects to Alexa via Wi-Fi, and enables on/off control for appliances like fans, heaters, humidifiers, and coffee makers. A key selling point is "Frustration-Free" setup that requires little more than opening the Alexa app. See price at Amazon Save $12.00 With Prime!

The premise is really simple with the Amazon Smart Plug. It acts as an intermediary between the wall plug and your current electronics. Let’s say you have a traditional lamp you want to turn into an intelligent one. Simply plug the Amazon Smart Plug into the wall, then connect the lamp to the smart plug. You’ll then be able to control your lamp using Alexa.

The only tricky part here is that you must leave the electronics on, and let the Amazon Smart Plug act as any switch would, letting electricity through or stopping it from running. That’s not much of a sacrifice, especially considering how little money you can get this little accessory for! People often use these with lights, fans, coffee makers, Christmas lights, electric kettles, and more.

This is part of the Amazon Prime Day craze, but you should probably sign up for this deal sooner rather than later. Sometimes products go out of stock during these events.

