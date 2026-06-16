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Smart home

A 52% price drop gets you the Amazon Smart Plug 2-Pack at an all-time low

It's your first chance to get a pair of Amazon's compact smart plugs for under $24.
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1 hour ago

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An Amazon Smart Plug installed in a bathroom
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Alexa users who want to control a lamp, fan, or coffee maker from their phone or with a voice command have a strong early Prime Day option here. The Amazon Smart Plug (2-Pack) is aimed at exactly that kind of setup, and the current price makes it worth a look.

This 2-pack is made for common plug-in devices, letting you add voice and app control without buying a separate smart-home hub. Setup is designed to be quick: plug it in, open the Alexa app, and start controlling your device. Once it is up and running, you can use schedules, timers, routines, remote control, and multi-device Alexa automations. The compact white design is also meant to keep the second outlet available.

The deal itself is strong. Amazon has cut the price to $23.98, down from the $49.98 RRP. That is a 52% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it is lower than the previous lowest price we have seen this year at $39.98. For a two-pack, this one stands out right away.

It also has a 4.7-star rating, which is solid in anyone’s book. Hit the button above to find the deal.

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