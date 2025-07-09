Score yourself a cut-price iPhone 16 Pro in this rare Prime Day deal

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’ve been eyeing the iPhone 16 Pro, now might be your best chance to get it at a fantastic price. This Amazon Renewed Premium model in the 256GB variation is available at a deal price of $815.99, down from its regular price of $979. It’s not as big as some discounts, nor is it a brand new device, but for Prime Day, this is likely the best unlocked iPhone deal you’ll find. iPhone 16 Pro for $815.99 (17% off)

The iPhone 16 Pro features a stunning 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. It’s powered by the A18 Pro chip, delivering excellent performance and supporting the latest Apple Intelligence features. The phone’s triple-camera system includes a 48MP main lens and a 5x optical zoom, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts. Noteworthy features include Wi-Fi 7 support and USB-C connectivity, appealing to users who value modern connectivity standards.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro (256GB, Renewed Premium) Apple iPhone 16 Pro (256GB, Renewed Premium) The best of the iPhone 16 series, in a compact form factor. The iPhone 16 Pro offers a sleek 6.3-inch display with ultra-slim bezels for a refined, modern design. It features an upgraded 48MP ultrawide camera, 5x optical zoom on the telephoto lens, and a new touch-sensitive shutter button for a DSLR-like photography experience. Powered by a faster chip optimized for AI, the iPhone 16 Pro delivers top-tier performance in striking colors like gold titanium. See price at Amazon Save $163.01 Prime Deal

These Amazon Renewed Premium units are thoroughly inspected, tested, and cleaned to work like new. While not Apple-certified, these devices promise no visible cosmetic imperfections when viewed at arm’s length and have batteries that exceed 80% capacity compared to new units. Accessories may not be original but are compatible and fully functional, and if they don’t meet expectations, they’re eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days.

Remember, all Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers. If you’re not already a member, consider signing up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these savings.