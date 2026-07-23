Amazon Prime Video adds game streaming to its list of features

TL;DR Amazon is integrating its cloud gaming platform, Luna, into Prime Video.

Playing games comes at no additional cost for Prime members.

Luna is available on Prime Video starting today for US and UK users with Fire TVs.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pushing for a redesign of Prime Video that highlights the company’s AI abilities. Although versions of that redesign are reportedly already in testing, that overhaul likely won’t arrive for a while. However, there is one change to the app that’s coming out today, and you’ll probably appreciate it more than having more AI shoved in your face.

If you forgot that Amazon runs a cloud gaming platform called Luna, no one would blame you. But the service will be a lot harder to forget now that Amazon is integrating it directly into Prime Video. That’s right, the e-commerce giant announced that you’ll now be able to play games within the Prime Video app.

With this rollout, games will appear alongside shows and movies. You’ll also now see a new “Games” tab at the top of the app. According to the company, this integration “makes it easier for members to go deeper into their favorite franchises.” For example, the Masters of the Universe movie is currently available on the service. Once you’re done watching, you could extend the experience by playing Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite in the same app.

Since Luna is included with a Prime membership, you won’t have to pay any extra costs to jump into a game. The service offers a decent library of titles, such as Dispatch, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Control, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. There are also co-op and multiplayer games, including Clue, Taboo, and EA Sports FC 26. And you’ll be able to play with either your smartphone or a controller.

The move to integrate Luna into Prime Video is a logical one. It will encourage more Prime members to take advantage of the service if they haven’t already. As Amazon says, this update will help turn the app into a “one-stop entertainment destination.”

As mentioned earlier, Luna integration is rolling out today. It will only be available to US and UK users with Fire TVs, initially. However, the company says it plans to expand to more devices and countries in the coming months.

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