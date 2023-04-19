Struggle to hear dialog in TV shows? Prime Video has a cool solution.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon has brought a Dialogue Boost feature to Prime Video.

This analyzes content audio to increase the volume of speech in a scene.

It’s only available for select Amazon content right now, but it will come to more titles.

Do you find yourself enabling subtitles on TV shows and movies because you can’t hear the dialog over the background effects and music? It turns out you’re not alone, and Amazon Prime Video has just announced a solution to tackle this issue.

The streaming service has announced a Dialogue Boost feature on its platform (h/t: IndieWire), increasing the volume of dialog relative to background music and effects.

Amazon says it intelligently identifies parts of a scene where dialog might be hard to hear, then isolates speech patterns and enhances the relevant audio.

Dialogue Boost is accessible by tapping “Subtitles and Audio” and then choosing one of three Dialogue Boost options under the audio field (namely low, medium, and high). The feature is available across all devices that support Prime Video, and we indeed see it on both the Android and PC apps.

Dialogue Boost is only available for some Amazon Original content right now, such as Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Big Sick, and Beautiful Boy. But Amazon says it will come to more titles later this year. This is nevertheless the kind of feature we want to see across all major streaming platforms.

