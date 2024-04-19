Leaked docs reveal Prime Video viewers are ditching shows due to catalog errors

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Amazon’s Prime Video service has some great family movies on offer, and you can also catch some great streaming shows on it too. Despite the good catalog, users seem dissatisfied with the service, primarily because of a rather mundane reason: catalog errors.

According to a report from Business Insider citing leaked internal documents, Prime Video has a lot of inaccurate content details. These include incomplete titles, missing episodes, and bad translations. 60% of all content-related customer-experience complaints for Prime Video in 2023 are said to be about catalog errors. Amazon received almost 10,000 complaints on “season integrity,” which includes defects such as missing episodes, inconsistent playback options, and wrong content availability.

The report highlights the following as examples: The second episode of “The Rings of Power” series was available before the first episode for some viewers when it launched in 2022.

Some viewers complained about a translation error in character names.

The action film “Die Hard with a Vengeance” at one point had missing Spanish audio.

The TV series “Continuum” showed an incorrect age restriction. The documents are also said to highlight “poor linguistic quality of assets,” such as translation errors or incorrect artwork for content display pages.

Other user complaints from Amazon’s forum and Reddit, pointing out mixed episode orders and wrong movie titles, are also cited.

Unsurprisingly, these inaccuracies are causing viewers to abandon shows despite Amazon investing in growing its streaming business. According to one of the leaked documents, content with the wrong localized display page saw 20% more drop-offs in engagement.

The report says that Amazon launched an initiative in 2024 to address these issues and avoid customer complaints.

Amazon mentioned in a statement that “catalog quality is an ongoing priority.” Further, the spokesperson added, “We take it seriously and work relentlessly alongside our global partners and dedicated internal teams to continuously improve the overall customer experience.” Have you spotted any errors in your Amazon Prime Video catalog? Let us know in the comments below!

