Here are the best family movies on Amazon Prime right now

Family time often involves sitting on the couch with the whole gang and watching a nice movie. Who doesn’t love to get the family together, pop some corn, and hit play on the remote? As an Amazon Prime subscriber, you’ve got plenty of family-oriented titles to choose from, with new movies added every week. It’s become a major Netflix alternative in the streaming wars. We’ve taken the time to curate some of the best family movies on Amazon Prime Video, so you and the kids don’t have to sift through the entire exhaustive library. Just remember that some of these movies are more for older kids and teens than for little ones, so choose accordingly.

Don’t have Amazon Prime already? You can sign up for $14.99 a month or $139 a year. There’s also a cheaper option if you just want Amazon Prime Video without the shopping perks. Also, don’t forget there’s a 30-day free trial for new members. We have also included a few movies that are free to watch (with ads) with the Amazon Freevee channel.

Best family movies on Amazon Prime

Troop Zero (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 92 minutes

92 minutes Director: Bert & Bertie

Bert & Bertie Main cast : Mckenna Grace, Viola Davis, Jim Gaffigan

: Mckenna Grace, Viola Davis, Jim Gaffigan Genre: Pre-Teen Comedy

Pre-Teen Comedy Ratings: 6.9 — IMDB / 68% — Rotten Tomatoes One of the best family movies on Amazon Prime is this film, which follows the story of a group of misfit elementary school children. They are trying to win a talent show so their voices can be recorded and sent to space.

Troop Zero is a perfect example of a great family movie on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is a light-hearted comedy, with the young students full of zest and spunk. The adults in the cast, especially Viola Davis, also offer great performances as well.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Run time: 98 minutes

98 minutes Director: Ian Samuals

Ian Samuals Main cast: Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen, Jermaine Harris

Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen, Jermaine Harris Genre: Romance/Sci-fi

Romance/Sci-fi Ratings: 6.9 — IMDB / 76% — Rotten Tomatoes Two teenagers, Margaret and Mark, find themselves stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day repeatedly. As they try to escape the loop, they also look for perfect moments in their city to try and escape the loop.

Time loop movies are nothing new, but this one manages to add a few new wrinkles to that sub-genre. The performances by Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen are also solid. This is great for teens to watch on a date night or for any other kind of night.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

Cinderella (2021)

Amazon Camila Cabello and Billy Porter star in CINDERELLA Photo: Kerry Brown © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 113 minutes

113 minutes Director: Kay Cannon

Kay Cannon Main cast: Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine

Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine Genre: Fantasy/Musical

Fantasy/Musical Ratings: 4.3 — IMDB / 42% — Rotten Tomatoes The popular fairy tale gets a new musical adaptation. Cinderella wants to go to the royal ball, and her “Fab G” helps make that happen, despite Cinderella’s evil stepmother and step-sisters.

Pop singer Camila Cabello does a solid job in the title role, with some modern language and sensibilities. The standout performance goes to Billy Porter, who performs excellently as Cinderella’s “Fab G.” Musicals are usually good for family viewing, and this movie has some very hummable tunes as well.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

The Aeronauts (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Run time: 100 minutes

100 minutes Director: Tom Harper

Tom Harper Main cast: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Tom Courtenay

Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Tom Courtenay Genre: Historical drama

Historical drama Ratings: 6.6 — IMDB / 72% — Rotten Tomatoes In the 19th century, a meteorologist teams up with a professional aeronaut (hot air balloon pilot) to prove that they could predict the weather. They managed to take a balloon up to the incredible (at that time) height of 30,000 feet.

This film, based loosely on true events, shows that people were going high up in the sky for decades before airplanes were invented. The visual effects showing this incredible journey are also well done. If you want to watch an entertaining historical adventure, this is a good one to stream and one of the best family movies on Amazon Prime.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 97 minutes

97 minutes Director: Derek Drymon, Jennifer Kluska

Derek Drymon, Jennifer Kluska Main cast: Brian Hull, Jim Gaffigan, Andy Samberg

Brian Hull, Jim Gaffigan, Andy Samberg Genre: Animated/Fantasy

Animated/Fantasy Ratings: 6.0 — IMDB / 49% — Rotten Tomatoes The fourth film in the Hotel Transylvania series features a machine that mistakenly turns Dracula and some other monsters at the hotel into humans. At the same time, the boyfriend of Dracula’s daughter transforms from a human into a monster. The group must go on a quest to a lost land in South America, where they must find a cure before their transformations become permanent.

While not quite as good as the previous three entries in this series, this movie is still entertaining for the whole family. The Freaky Friday-style plot gives the characters some new perspectives on each other. While Adam Sandler has retired from his voice role as Dracula, Andy Samberg returns as his son-in-law.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

Babe (1995)

What you need to know: Rating: G

G Runtime: 91 minutes

91 minutes Director: Chris Noonan

Chris Noonan Main cast: Christine Cavanaugh, Miriam Margolyes, Danny Mann, Hugo Weaving, Miriam Flynn, James Cromwell, Russi Taylor

Christine Cavanaugh, Miriam Margolyes, Danny Mann, Hugo Weaving, Miriam Flynn, James Cromwell, Russi Taylor Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Comedy, Drama, Family Ratings: 6.9 — IMDB / 97% — Rotten Tomatoes Babe misfit pig on a big farm. Raised by a dog he calls mum, along with a host of other animals, Babe thinks he could be the greatest sheep pig of all time, and he’s out to prove it.

An absolute family classic, Babe is truly a gem for viewers of any age. A tale of finding your place in the world, told with charm and whimsy, it’s easily among the best family movies on Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

Madagascar (2005)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 86 minutes

86 minutes Director: Eric Darnell

Eric Darnell Main cast: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sacha Baron Cohen, Cedric the Entertainer, Andy Richter

Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sacha Baron Cohen, Cedric the Entertainer, Andy Richter Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Animation, Adventure, Comedy Ratings: 6.9 — IMDB / 55% — Rotten Tomatoes Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, and Gloria the hippo are best buds living in New York’s Central Park Zoo. Despite a life of comfort in captivity, Marty sets out to escape and explore the world with the help of his friends — and a group of penguins.

Despite numerous sequels and spinoffs, Madagascar never quite achieved the fame of Shrek or Pixar classics, but it’s a whole lot of fun for the whole family.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 122 minutes

122 minutes Director: Jeff Fowler

Jeff Fowler Main cast: James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz

James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz Genre: Animated/Comedy/Video Game

Animated/Comedy/Video Game Ratings: 6.5 — IMDB / 69% — Rotten Tomatoes Sonic is still on Earth, but the evil Dr. Robotnik has also returned to Earth with a new criminal partner, Knuckles. Can the superfast hedgehog and his new friend, Tails, stop this new evil duo?

If you love the first Sonic movie, you should also love the sequel to this video game adaptation. Ben Schwartz once again voices Sonic, and Jim Carrey is his usual manic self as Dr. Robonik. This proves that a video game movie can really work if you stick with the source material.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

Snow Day (2000)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 89 minutes

89 minutes Director: Chris Koch

Chris Koch Main cast: Chris Elliott, Mark Webber, Jean Smart, Chevy Chase

Chris Elliott, Mark Webber, Jean Smart, Chevy Chase Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 5.1 — IMDB / 29% — Rotten Tomatoes A major snowstorm has hit a small New York town. The town’s children conspire to keep the school snowed in so they can have a day off, but will the adults get the upper hand?

This movie has turned into a cult classic for many people. There’s a lot of slapstick in this film, and it’s just fun to watch the kids “battle” the adults to have a snow day. Plus, it has Chevy Chase, which is usually a good sign of a funny movie.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

Clifford The Big Red Dog (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 96 minutes

96 minutes Director: Walt Becker

Walt Becker Main cast: Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Tony Hale

Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Tony Hale Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 5.9 — IMDB / 58% — Rotten Tomatoes A girl finds a small red puppy and brings it to her family at their New York City apartment. Things get complicated when the puppy grows quickly to become a huge but still friendly, 10-foot dog.

The children’s book series gets adapted into this movie. It certainly generates lots of laughs for kids to see Clifford perform his antics when he gets to his full and giant size. Fans of both the children’s books and people who are seeing Clifford for the first time will enjoy this movie.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 105 minutes

105 minutes Director: Jared Stern

Jared Stern Main cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Animation, Action, Adventure Ratings: 7.1 — IMDB / 72% — Rotten Tomatoes A dog called Bark Kent, privately Krypto? Superman tries to get his dog to make friends at the shelter because Bark Kent is jealous of losing him to Lois Lane? A shelter full of animals with superpowers? Every aspect of this kid’s movie is hilarious. Anything voiced by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart is going to be funny and entertaining, so give this Amazon Prime gem a watch.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 102 minutes

102 minutes Director: Harald Zwart

Harald Zwart Main cast: Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff, Angie Harmon

Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff, Angie Harmon Genre: Comedy/Spy Action

Comedy/Spy Action Ratings: 5.1 — IMDB / 38% — Rotten Tomatoes Cody Banks seems to be an ordinary high-school student on the surface. However, he also happens to be an agent for the CIA, and his mission is to get close to a fellow student who has a father who wants to attack the US with small nanobots.

Lots of kids dream of being James Bond or some kind of secret agent with loads of cool gadgets and adventures. This movie offers some wish fulfillment for those children with plenty of action and visual effects. You can catch the sequel to this movie on Amazon Prime as well.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Freevee.

Mary and the Witch’s Flower (2017)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 103 minutes

103 minutes Director: Hiromasa Yonebayashi

Hiromasa Yonebayashi Main cast: Yuki Amami, Ryunosuke Kamiki, Hana Sugisaki, Fumiyo Kohinata, Hikari Mitsushima, Jiro Sato, Kenichi Endo

Yuki Amami, Ryunosuke Kamiki, Hana Sugisaki, Fumiyo Kohinata, Hikari Mitsushima, Jiro Sato, Kenichi Endo Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family

Animation, Adventure, Family Ratings: 6.8 — IMDB / 89% — Rotten Tomatoes Mary Smith lives with her great-aunt in the country. One day, she follows a mysterious cat into the forest where she finds a strange flower and an old broom. These ordinary items may not be as ordinary as they seem.

This gorgeous anime film is a perfect choice for fans of How’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro and other films by Hayao Miyazaki.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 90 minutes

90 minutes Director: Phil Lord, Chris Miller

Phil Lord, Chris Miller Main cast: Bill Hader, Anna Faris, James Caan, Neil Patrick Harris, Andy Samberg, Mr. T, Bruce Campbell

Bill Hader, Anna Faris, James Caan, Neil Patrick Harris, Andy Samberg, Mr. T, Bruce Campbell Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Animation, Adventure, Comedy Ratings: 6.9 — IMDB / 86% — Rotten Tomatoes The citizens of Chewandswallow are treated to an infinite supply of food when inventor Flint Lockwood comes up with a machine that makes clouds rain food. But when he loses control and the food storms won’t stop, he has to think fast to avert disaster.

If you or your kids like wacky humor, then look no further than Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. From the directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and featuring an all-star voice cast, it’s a real treat.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

My Spy (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Run time: 99 minutes

99 minutes Director: Peter Segal

Peter Segal Main cast: Dave Bautista, Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman

Dave Bautista, Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman Genre: Spy/Adventure

Spy/Adventure Ratings: 6.3 — IMDB / 48% — Rotten Tomatoes An undercover CIA operative is caught spying by a nine-year-old girl. She finds out and then blackmails him into teaching her the basics of espionage.

This is a cute mix of superspy movies and a kid’s adventure story. Dave Bautista has some nice chemistry with his young co-star Chloe Coleman, and there’s plenty of action for the parents to enjoy as well. This movie is supposed to get a sequel at some point, so hopefully, that will happen before Coleman gets too old.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 98 minutes

98 minutes Director: Chris Sanders

Chris Sanders Main cast: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller

Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Animation, Action, Adventure Ratings: 8.1 — IMDB / 99% — Rotten Tomatoes After giving this one a watch, we’re very sure there’s a stronger, socially relevant message behind this innocent family movie. Hiccup (the protagonist) is supposed to have a natural affinity for killing dragons, which he doesn’t. He accidentally befriends and tames one, and the story takes off from there. The movie progresses from the village of Berk hating dragons, to understanding and accepting them.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

Wonderstruck (2017)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 116 minutes

116 minutes Director: Todd Hayes

Todd Hayes Main cast: Oakes Fegley, Julianne Moore, Millicent Simmonds

Oakes Fegley, Julianne Moore, Millicent Simmonds Genre: Fantasy/Adventure

Fantasy/Adventure Ratings: 6.2 — IMDB / 68% — Rotten Tomatoes This 2017 Amazon Prime Video original is set in two different timelines. One of them, filmed in black and white, is set in 1927 when a young girl runs away to try to find her mother. In 1977, a young boy also runs away from his home to find his father. How are these two characters linked, and will they be successful in their quests to find their missing parents?

This feels like an old-fashioned children’s story but it’s told with some impressive production values and visual effects. You may recognize Millicent Simmonds as a young girl in the 1920s. She later became much better known as the daughter in the two A Quiet Place movies.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

Rumble (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Run time: 104 minutes

104 minutes Director: Hamish Grieve

Hamish Grieve Main cast: Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan

Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan Genre: Animated/Comedy/Sports

Animated/Comedy/Sports Ratings: 5.9 — IMDB / 44% — Rotten Tomatoes This animated movie takes place on an alternate Earth where huge monsters get recruited to join a wrestling league where they fight each other. However, one of these big monsters doesn’t seem to have what it takes to be a top wrestler until a human trains him to step into the ring.

This animated film has a cool premise, combining two things kids love: monsters and professional WWE-style wrestling. The voice cast is terrific, and the visuals are very entertaining. This movie is perfect for young fans of sports, wrestling or otherwise.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 108 minutes

108 minutes Director: Brad Silberling

Brad Silberling Main cast: Emily Browning, Liam Aiken, Jim Carrey, Meryl Streep, Jude Law, Kara Hoffman, Shelby Hoffman

Emily Browning, Liam Aiken, Jim Carrey, Meryl Streep, Jude Law, Kara Hoffman, Shelby Hoffman Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Adventure, Comedy, Family Rating:s 6.8 — IMDB / 72% — Rotten Tomatoes Very entertaining, albeit a little dark. If you plan on watching this with children, remember that the humor is understated at times (for a child), and what is funny to you, may seem a little alarming for your kid. Jim Carrey is hilarious in this role of a villain, we’d suggest you follow this up with the new series that has been released with the same name.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Prime Video.

MouseHunt (1997)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 98 minutes

98 minutes Director: Gore Verbinski

Gore Verbinski Main cast: Nathan Lane, Lee Evans, Vicki Lewis, Maury Chaykin, Eric Christmas, Michael Jeter, Debra Christofferson

Nathan Lane, Lee Evans, Vicki Lewis, Maury Chaykin, Eric Christmas, Michael Jeter, Debra Christofferson Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 6.5 — IMDB / 44% — Rotten Tomatoes This one mirrors the very elements that make Home Alone and Baby’s Day Out hilarious. Watch two adults be thwarted by a mouse over and over again. You cannot help but sympathize and laugh at their misfortune. Mousehunt will never get old.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Amazon Prime. So those are some of the best family movies on Amazon Prime Video right now. We will update this post as more movies are added and others are removed.

