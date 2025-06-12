Amazon may double the time you spend watching ads on Prime Video

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report says Prime Video is increasing its ad load to four to six minutes per hour.

This doubles the amount of ad time ad-tier users were previously exposed to.

In terms of lightest to heaviest ad experience, it’s said Amazon’s platform is now in the middle tier.

Despite immense pushback from customers, Amazon introduced ads to Prime Video in 2024. While no one likes the idea of going from no ads to ads, at least the ad experience was light compared to other platforms like Hulu or Paramount Plus. Soon that will change as Amazon plans to double the amount of time you spend watching ads.

A new report from Adweek claims that Amazon is increasing the amount of ad time on Prime Video. According to six ad buyers and documents reviewed by the outlet, the current ad load is now about double what it used to be. In a recent email obtained by Adweek, an Amazon representative wrote to an ad buyer, “Prime Video ad load has gradually increased to four to six minutes per hour.” Previously, the platform only showed two to three and a half minutes of ads per hour.

When asked about the increase, Amazon provided the following statement: Our commitment is to improving ad experiences rather than simply increasing the number of ads shown. While demand continues to grow, our commitment is to improving ad experiences rather than simply increasing the number of ads shown. This change follows in line with the plans the company set in late 2024. Amazon reportedly told investors it would “ramp up” the ad volume in 2025.

Currently, Netflix is said to have one of the lightest ad experiences of any platform, while Hulu and Paramount Plus are on the heavier end. So where does Prime Video now sit in that lightest to heaviest spectrum? “Prime Video is now firmly in that middle tier,” says Doug Paladino of PMG.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.