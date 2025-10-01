As a YouTube TV user, I’m so jealous of Amazon’s new multiview feature

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Amazon announced several products yesterday, including updated Echo speakers, a redesigned Kindle Scribe, and a new Fire TV lineup that introduces the company’s in-house Vega operating system. And while all of that’s great, it’s another announcement that I can’t stop thinking about.

As part of its recent partnership to stream NBA games on Prime Video, Amazon also showcased some new playback experiences for those NBA games, one of which is a multiview feature for watching up to four games at once.

While multiview on its own isn’t anything new for streaming services in 2025, the way Amazon is utilizing it is unbelievably smart. And as a YouTube TV subscriber with the Sunday Ticket, I’m so incredibly jealous.

This is how multiview should be

So, what’s so special about Amazon’s approach to multiview? It’s how everything is laid out. Just like on YouTube TV, Amazon will let you watch up to four channels/games simultaneously. However, instead of each game taking up an equally-sized corner of your screen, Amazon lets you have a “main” game play in a larger view, while your three “secondary” games are displayed in smaller windows stacked on top of each other.

The timing of this is pretty funny, as I was just wishing for something like this on YouTube TV this past Sunday. I love being able to watch four football games at once, but when I use multiview, I often have one game that I’m giving most of my attention to and only glance at the others during commercial breaks or timeouts.

YouTube TV’s multiview is serviceable for this, but it also means having to watch my primary game in a small, cramped box. Amazon’s multiview would allow me to watch the game I care about much more comfortably while still being able to keep three other games on the screen. My colleague Ryan McNeal also agreed that this is how he would prefer YouTube TV’s multiview to work, and I imagine that’s the case for a lot of sports fans out there.

YouTube TV needs this ASAP

YouTube TV’s multiview feature already received a significant upgrade this year with the addition of custom layouts for non-sports content. However, if Google truly wants to make YouTube TV’s multiview as good as it can be, it needs to take a page out of Amazon’s book.

I’m not saying Google should remove the current multiview setup on YouTube TV, but having the option to use the exisitng layout or something that looks like Amazon’s setup would be incredible. I can’t imagine it would be all that difficult from a technical standpoint, and especially when there’s a lot of bad will right now with NBC contract disputes and poor multiview picture quality, this seems like an easy (and much-needed) win for Google/YouTube.

Multiview is by far one of the biggest draws to YouTube TV, especially for someone like me who uses it extensively on Sundays during the NFL season. But more customization options for what multiview looks like are still needed, and Amazon has given Google an incredible bit of inspiration for how it can make that better.

I just hope Google is paying attention.

