Amazon Leo vs Starlink: New filings reveal Amazon's plans to launch over 5,000 satellites

TL;DR Amazon has filed an application with the FCC to launch and operate 5,105 satellites for its Amazon Leo satellite internet service.

It will also provide direct-to-device services on compatible smartphones with built-in satellite-capable chipsets.

The company plans to offer an initial service “later this year.”

Amazon’s plans to compete with Starlink may be progressing slowly, but they certainly are moving ahead. After announcing its acquisition of Globalstar back in April, the company has now taken yet another step towards making its direct-to-device (D2D) satellite internet service a reality.

The company today announced that it has filed an application with the FCC to launch and operate a constellation of 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites to power its D2D system. Its D2D system will operate alongside its existing satellite networks as well as Globalstar’s satellite constellation.

With Amazon Leo, the company plans to provide internet services to users in places where traditional networks are unavailable, unreliable, or vulnerable to disruption. Users will be able to access Amazon Leo’s network using its high-performance antennas: Leo Nano, Leo Pro, and Leo Ultra.

On the other hand, Amazon Leo’s D2D system will bring satellite internet connectivity straight to users’ mobile devices. The company says it will be available on any smartphone with a built-in satellite-capable chipset. Amazon has already partnered with Apple to provide satellite services, including Emergency SOS via satellite, on supported iPhone and Apple Watch models.

Amazon plans to spread out its constellation of satellites into five orbital shells to enable high-speed, low-latency broadband service across different parts of the planet. This includes three shells covering the mid-latitude region, and one shell each covering high-latitude regions and near-polar regions.

The company further plans to improve its network performance by processing signals in orbit before relaying them. Its satellites will also feature inter-satellite connectivity using lasers for network routing across the entire satellite system.

Amazon currently has 390 satellites in orbit and recently received a waiver from the FCC extending the July 30, 2026 deadline to launch approximately 700 satellites. It still plans to deploy all its satellites by July 30, 2029. The company has also said that its 390 currently orbiting satellites provide enough coverage to start rolling out a fixed service “later this year.”

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