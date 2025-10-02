Kindle readers will soon get more tools to stay in the story

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR At its fall event, Amazon announced two new Kindle features: Story So Far and Ask This Book.

Both use AI, providing spoiler-safe recaps and context-aware answers.

The features will launch on Kindle iOS later in 2025 and on Kindle devices in early 2026.

True to trend, the Kindle platform is getting another dose of generative AI. Alongside the newest Kindle Scribe lineup launched at its fall hardware event, Amazon announced two new reading tools: Story So Far and Ask This Book. Both aim to make reading more interactive while sparing users from spoilers.

Story So Far acts like a spoiler-safe highlight reel. Instead of flipping back through a book, readers will be able to pull up a clean summary of everything that’s happened up to the page they’re on. The tool should make it easier to jump back into abandoned titles or long storylines. Ask This Book, on the other hand, adds a conversational layer to the Kindle experience. The tool will allow users to highlight passages and ask context-aware questions, such as “What’s the significance of this scene?” Amazon says the system will answer based only on the text read so far, helping with comprehension without spoiling future plot points.

According to the company’s press release, the new features will roll out first on the Kindle iOS app later this year, with hardware support following in early 2026. At launch, they’ll work with “thousands” of titles but not the entire Kindle catalog. Amazon also cautioned that results may vary depending on a book’s style, meaning nuance and ambiguity could still trip the AI up.

As with any AI rollout, there are caveats. Accuracy will be crucial as vague or misinterpreted answers will inevitably frustrate more than help. Likewise, if Amazon promises spoiler-free summaries, the system will need to consistently walk that line. Still, these tools mark an ongoing shift for Kindle. For years, the platform has prided itself on simplicity and distraction-free reading. Layering on AI-driven interactivity could change how people approach reading on their devices.

