Kindle Scribe gets a 35% price drop for Prime Day, now $259.99

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is nothing short of a steal right now, priced at just $259.99 for Prime Day. With its regular price of $399.99, you’re saving 35% off the recommended retail price. Given that it’s an Amazon product, it’s little surprise that it has dropped to its lowest price ever for the retailer’s flagship sale. Amazon Kindle Scribe for $259.99 (35% off)

The Kindle Scribe comes with unique features that enhance both reading and writing experiences. Its 10.2-inch glare-free display with adjustable warm lighting ensures high visibility regardless of your environment. The device comes with a Premium Pen, equipped with a soft-tipped eraser that feels as close to paper writing as it gets.

Additionally, the Kindle Scribe introduces the Active Canvas feature, aiding users in making annotations with ease. It supports various file formats like PDFs and Word documents, making document management seamless. Plus, with its AI-powered notebook, you can quickly transform notes into concise bullet points and refined script handwriting. The Scribe is available in Tungsten and Metallic Jade, promising several weeks of battery life on a single charge, which is always a plus.

Remember, these Prime Day deals are accessible only to Amazon Prime members, so if you’re not one yet, consider signing up. There’s a 30-day free trial available, making it easy to snag this and other exclusive deals.