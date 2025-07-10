Prime pick: Grab the Amazon Kindle at its best price since Black Friday

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The latest generation of the Amazon Kindle is now available at a considerable discount, offering an attractive option for avid readers. You can grab the 16GB model for only $84.99, down from its usual $109.99. This reflects a 23% savings off the retail price. It’s never been cheaper, and we haven’t seen a markdown of this size on the Kindle since Black Friday 2024. Amazon Kindle for $84.99 (23% off)

This model of the Amazon Kindle was released in October 2024 and brings forward several enhancements. Its 6-inch, 300 PPI glare-free screen now features 25% increased brightness, providing clarity even in direct sunlight. Performance has been improved with 25% faster page turns, ensuring smooth navigation through your cherished titles. With 16GB of storage, it can accommodate thousands of books, supporting extensive libraries.

Amazon Kindle (2024) Amazon Kindle (2024) Just like the previous Kindle, but easier to read The 2024 Amazon Kindle hasn't physically changed much from the 2022 version. However, it does have a little more power under the hood, a brighter display, and better contrast, allowing you to read with less eye-strain and get around the interface a bit more smoothly than before. See price at Amazon Save $25.00 Prime Deal

Not only does it weigh in at a mere 158 grams, making it the lightest Kindle yet, but it also embraces sustainability with its construction from 75% recycled plastic and 90% recycled magnesium. Charging is streamlined with a USB-C port, and connectivity is versatile thanks to built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for audiobook playback via Audible. The Kindle also offers Dark Mode and font customization for a truly personalized reading experience.

To access these exclusive Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. If you haven’t already signed up, you can take advantage of their 30-day free trial to explore these savings and more.