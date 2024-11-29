Deal: Amazon's newest Kindle is already discounted for Black Friday

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you’re an avid reader, you would agree that nothing quite beats the comfort of a dedicated eReader. Amazon has been leading the charge in this space, and their latest 2024 Kindle lineup, launched just last month, is already part of this year’s Black Friday deals. Whether you’re in the market for an upgrade or looking to gift a book lover in your life, this might be the perfect time to snag one. Buy the 2024 Kindle for $84.99 at Amazon ($25 off)

For Black Friday, Amazon and Best Buy have slashed prices on the 2024 Kindle. The most affordable option is the Black variant of the Kindle with lock-screen ads, now priced at $84.99 — a tidy $25 off its regular price. If you’re drawn to the more unique Matcha color, that one is available for $89.99, costing just $5 more. Buy the 2024 Kindle for $84.99 at Best Buy ($25 off)

For those who prefer an uninterrupted reading experience without ads vying for their attention, Amazon is offering the 2024 Kindle without lock screen ads for $104.99. Again, this translates to a $25 discount, and, you guessed it, applies to the Black color option. The Matcha lovers among us will need to add another $5 to their cart. Buy the 2024 Kindle (without lock screen ads) for $104.99

The 2024 Kindle is perfect for bookworms on the go. Its compact and lightweight design, measuring a mere 6.2 x 4.3 x 0.32 inches and weighing just 5.56 ounces, makes it incredibly portable. The 6-inch glare-free display with a 300ppi pixel density ensures crisp and clear text, while the integrated backlight with a maximum brightness of 94 nits allows you to read comfortably in any environment.

Amazon Kindle (2024) Amazon Kindle (2024) Least-expensive Kindle • Lightest Kindle • Better performance MSRP: $109.99 Just like the previous Kindle, but easier to read The 2024 Amazon Kindle hasn't physically changed much from the 2022 version. However, it does have a little more power under the hood, a brighter display, and better contrast, allowing you to read with less eye-strain and get around the interface a bit more smoothly than before. See price at Amazon

At its discounted price of $85, the base Kindle delivers a solid eReading experience, perfect for enjoying your favorite books without breaking the bank. For those upgrading from an older model or trying out an eReader for the first time, this device strikes an excellent balance between affordability and performance.

You might like

Comments