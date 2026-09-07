Flash Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra deal knocks the flagship phone down to $953

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Add Android Authority on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has dropped to $953 on Amazon, which is a big cut for one of Samsung’s top phones. This deal ends tonight, so anyone looking at a flagship upgrade will want to check it out soon.

The price is down from the $1,299.99 recommended retail price, so you save $347. That is a 27% discount relative to the RRP. This price applies to the Sky Blue model, and it was only $35 cheaper on Prime Day, so this is very close to the best price we have seen. With a 4.6-star rating, it is also getting strong feedback from buyers.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the top model in the S26 lineup, with a 6.9-inch OLED display, a premium build, and flagship-level hardware. In the US, it uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and the 256GB version starts at $1,299. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery for strong endurance.

Camera fans get a lot here, too. The phone is equipped with a 200MP main camera, plus an ultrawide and dual telephoto lenses. Samsung also highlights low-light and video upgrades, so it is built for more than just daytime shots. On top of that, the S26 Ultra places a strong focus on Galaxy AI, with more agent-like assistance and tighter integration across Samsung devices. It also includes a built-in Privacy Display, which Samsung calls a world-first feature on a mobile phone.

Follow