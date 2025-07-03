Amazon's Freevee app gets an expiry date, but here's how to keep watching for free

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon confirmed plans to sunset its free streaming service, Freevee, late last year.

The company has now notified users that the Freevee app will be shut down in August 2025.

Freevee’s extensive library of movies, TV shows, and live TV will be available through Prime Video.

After announcing plans to wind down its free video streaming service late last year, Amazon has now confirmed that the Freevee app will finally be shut down in August. But there’s some good news for those who enjoy Freevee’s vast library of TV shows, movies, and live TV.

Amazon recently alerted users via an in-app notice that it will take the Freevee app offline in August 2025 (via TechCrunch). However, Freevee’s extensive library of free, ad-supported content isn’t going away. The notice adds that Prime Video is the “new exclusive home” for Freevee content, and users can continue watching their “favorite Freevee Originals, and our library of hit movies, shows, and live TV on Prime Video for free, no subscription needed.”

The notice even includes a link to Prime Video and instructs users to download the app and sign in with their Amazon account to watch Freevee content, which is available within the app’s “Watch for Free” section. Since Freevee is available in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria, its library will likely be available on Prime Video only in these regions. It’s not immediately clear whether Amazon intends to bring Freevee content to more locations.

Will you download Prime Video to continue watching Freevee content, or switch to a different free streaming service like Pluto TV, Roku Channel, or Tubi? Let us know in the comments below.

