Amazon is shutting down its free video streaming service, but there’s good news

Amazon Freevee first debuted in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Since then, the service has offered viewers in select countries, including the US and UK, a limited, ad-supported catalog of TV shows at no cost. With Amazon now focusing on Prime Video, though, it will be phasing out Freevee in the coming weeks.

According to Deadline, Amazon is retiring Freevee and redirecting users to Prime Video instead. The company will continue offering its original Freevee shows, such as Judy Justice and High School, through its Prime Video platform. Such content will be marked with a “Watch for Free” label, making it easy for free, non-Prime users to find and view them. An Amazon spokesperson told Deadline:

To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding. There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select Originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST Channels – all available on Prime Video.

Rumors about this move surfaced earlier this year when Amazon brought ads to Prime Video. With both Amazon-owned platforms now similarly offering ad-supported tiers, it makes little sense to maintain them separately.