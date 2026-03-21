The Fire TV Stick HD for just $16.99 is one of the best early deals of the Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale doesn’t officially start until Wednesday, but the retail giant is already dropping the prices on its own tech ahead of the event. One of the best early deals we’ve spotted is the lowest price ever on the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD. It’s 51% off today, dropping it to just $16.99. Amazon Fire TV Stick HD for $16.99 ($18 off)

At this price, the Fire TV Stick HD is about as low-risk a way as you’ll find to smarten up an older TV or just add a bit more flexibility to a spare screen. It’s the latest version of the entry-level stick, designed for Full HD streaming rather than 4K, but you’re still getting the core Fire TV experience. That means access to all the major streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video, alongside a surprisingly large amount of free content from ad-supported services such as Tubi and Pluto TV. Amazon says there are over 400,000 free movies and TV episodes available, so you don’t necessarily need a bunch of subscriptions to get some use out of it.

The included Alexa Voice Remote adds a lot of extra utility. You can search for shows with your voice, jump between apps, and control things like volume and power on your TV. It also doubles as a basic smart home controller, letting you check cameras, dim lights, or ask for the weather if you’re already in Amazon’s ecosystem.

For a simple, cheap streaming upgrade, or something you can throw in a bag and use on any TV with an HDMI port, it’s hard to argue with the value of this deal. Hit the widget above to find it.

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