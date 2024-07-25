Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max hits its lowest price again

Amazon Prime Day is over, but that doesn’t mean the online retailer is stopping all the sales. Some offers will periodically return, and today, we have one for those looking to get a smart TV device. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the company’s higher-end stick, and its price is currently slashed by 30%, bringing the cost down to just $40. Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40

This offer is available straight from Amazon, and is labeled as a “limited time deal.” It’s the lowest price we’ve seen it hit so far, making it a good opportunity for those who missed the offer on Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos and Vision, 4K UHD, and a faster processor. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a subtle but welcome upgrade to Amazon's top media streaming stick, packing extra RAM, a faster processor, and all of the high-end streaming options you can ask for. It's immediately the best Fire TV Stick on the market, just as long as your TV and home Wi-Fi can keep up. See price at Amazon Save $20.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s best streaming stick. The only Amazon device that beats it is pretty much the much larger and more expensive Amazon Fire TV Cube.

As the name implies, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports 4K UHD resolution, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. In terms of video and audio quality, you’ll be covered with some of the best standards, so given you have the right hardware and apps, things will always look and sound amazing.

Of course, it does much more than streaming content. You can also use Alexa with it, allowing you to control your smart home devices. You can even view your security camera feed from it, or turn your lights on/off. It will also work amazingly as a cloud gaming console of sorts, as it supports both Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass.

All of this for just $40 bucks? Sign me up! Go get yours before the offer is gone. Who knows how long we’ll have to wait for the next time we see this price on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

You might like

Comments