Pick up the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar at an all-time low price with Prime savings

Amazon Prime Day is hitting its stride with incredible discounts on popular tech products. If you’re looking to enhance your home audio setup, this year’s deals include an enticing offer on the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar. It’s now available for $84.99, down from its standard price of $119.99. This offers you a 29% discount, and the best offer we’ve ever tracked on the home entertainment addition. Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for $84.99 (29% off)

This soundbar is a 3.1-channel audio device featuring support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and DTS TruVolume. It provides an immersive listening experience with deep bass and clear dialogue. Measuring 37 inches, it includes a built-in subwoofer and comes with four preset listening modes — Movie, Music, Sports, and Night — catering to different audio preferences.

Connectivity offers a variety of options with HDMI eARC, optical input, USB port, and Bluetooth compatibility, making it easy to pair with different devices. It integrates smoothly with Fire TV devices, allowing control through a Fire TV remote.

Don’t miss the chance to grab this deal during Amazon Prime Day. Remember, Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Prime subscribers, so if you’re not yet a member, consider signing up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these offers.