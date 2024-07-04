Amazon Fire TV devices will now play video ads before your screensaver

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon has reportedly started showing video ads on Fire TV devices before displaying the screensaver.

These full-screen ads are said to last for 30 seconds to one minute.

The new ad format is apparently coming to Fire TV devices from 2016 and later.

It’s not uncommon for Google TV, Roku, and Fire TV to show ads, as these companies seek ways to monetize their efforts. Now, it looks like Amazon is upping the ad ante with its latest reported move.

Cord Cutters News (h/t: 9to5Google) reports that Amazon Fire TV devices are now showing full-screen video ads before the screensaver kicks in. The outlet notes that these ads last for 30 seconds to a minute before finally showing the screensaver.

These new ads seem to be rolling out to Fire TV devices from 2016 and later. So there’s a good chance your device might be affected by this change.

We’ve asked Amazon for confirmation of these screensaver ads and to clarify the affected devices. We’ll update the article if/when the company gets back to us.

We really hope this is a test or there’s an easy way to disable pre-screensaver ads, as it seems like a pretty aggressive and inconvenient ad format for a streaming OS. This could be especially annoying if you subscribe to a streaming service’s ad-supported plan, meaning you’re seeing even more ads before being able to watch your desired content.

