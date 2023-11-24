Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Bring home an Amazon Fire TV for as low as $109 this Black Friday
Amazon has some fantastic deals on its Fire TV range this Black Friday. No, we’re not talking about Fire TV Sticks, but actual full-fledged televisions you can buy for as low as $109.
From basic 32-inch HD TVs to 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TVs, everything Amazon is offering is under $500. If you want to go bigger, wider, and a bit more premium, the 4K Omni series Fire TVs are also priced pretty reasonably right now, with discounts running up to 25%.
You can check out all the best Amazon Fire TV deals below.
Amazon Fire TV 65 Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision at $599.99 ($160 off)
Amazon Fire TV 75 Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision at $819 ($230 off)
Amazon Fire TV 43 Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa at $279 ($120 off)
Amazon Fire TV 32 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote at $109 ($90 off)
Amazon Fire TV 50 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV at $289 ($160 off)
