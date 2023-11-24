Best daily deals

Bring home an Amazon Fire TV for as low as $109 this Black Friday

If you're looking to bring home a smart TV this holiday season, Amazon's Fire TV deals are hard to miss.
By
9 hours ago
Amazon Fire TV 43 inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV Promo Image
Amazon

Amazon has some fantastic deals on its Fire TV range this Black Friday. No, we’re not talking about Fire TV Sticks, but actual full-fledged televisions you can buy for as low as $109.

From basic 32-inch HD TVs to 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TVs, everything Amazon is offering is under $500. If you want to go bigger, wider, and a bit more premium, the 4K Omni series Fire TVs are also priced pretty reasonably right now, with discounts running up to 25%.

You can check out all the best Amazon Fire TV deals below.

Amazon Fire TV 65 Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision at $599.99 ($160 off)
Amazon Fire TV 75 Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision at $819 ($230 off)
Amazon Fire TV 43 Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa at $279 ($120 off)
Amazon Fire TV 32 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote at $109 ($90 off)
Amazon Fire TV 50 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV at $289 ($160 off)

You can check out more Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals here. Here are some more cool Black Friday 2023 deals on electronics you’ve been eyeing all year.

