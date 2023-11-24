Bring home an Amazon Fire TV for as low as $109 this Black Friday

Amazon

Amazon has some fantastic deals on its Fire TV range this Black Friday. No, we’re not talking about Fire TV Sticks, but actual full-fledged televisions you can buy for as low as $109.

From basic 32-inch HD TVs to 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TVs, everything Amazon is offering is under $500. If you want to go bigger, wider, and a bit more premium, the 4K Omni series Fire TVs are also priced pretty reasonably right now, with discounts running up to 25%.

You can check out all the best Amazon Fire TV deals below.

You can check out more Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals here. Here are some more cool Black Friday 2023 deals on electronics you’ve been eyeing all year.

Comments