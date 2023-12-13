Score this 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for just $310 (35% off)

The festive season is about goodwill and family, but there’s no reason why it can’t also be about treating yourself to a kickass new 50-inch smart TV. The Amazon Fire 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV fits the bill and is down to a fantastic price of just $309.99 in the holiday sales. Amazon Fire 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $309.99 ($70 off)

This is the lowest price we’ve tracked on the display in several months, and only $20 off its all-time low. The purchase also includes six months of MGM Plus for free, so you’ll have a plethora of extra movie options to get you through the winter months.

The 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG capabilities of this smart TV produce a clearer and more vibrant picture compared to Full HD. It features hands-free control with Alexa, allowing you to manage TV functions through voice commands, and the smart home features are continuously updated. You get three HDMI inputs and an HDMI eARC for connecting external devices, plus there’s an emphasis on privacy with built-in protections, including a microphone disconnect switch. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your entertainment center or need a big screen to pair with your new console, you won’t be disappointed at this price.

