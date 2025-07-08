Catch an all-time low price on the 55-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TV

Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new TV, there’s a fantastic deal on the 55-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TV right now. For a limited time, you can snag this impressive smart TV for just $364.99, down from its usual price of $499.99. That’s a 27% savings off the recommended retail price and the best deal we’ve ever tracked on the display. 55-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TV for $364.99 (27% off)

The Amazon Fire TV is a smart choice for anyone seeking a high-quality viewing experience. With its 4K UHD resolution, this TV showcases a vibrant QLED display that excels in delivering rich colors and enhanced brightness. It supports multiple HDR formats, such as Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, which add depth and detail to your favorite shows and movies.

Integrated with the easy-to-use Fire TV platform, you’ll have access to a vast selection of streaming services right at your fingertips. Plus, the hands-free Alexa voice control provides convenient operation that seamlessly integrates into your smart home setup.

While the TV is perfect for streaming, it also offers good gaming performance with its low input lag, although it’s worth noting that it’s capped at a 60Hz refresh rate. When it comes to design, the TV features a sleek aesthetic that fits modern living spaces, though the wide stand does require a larger surface area for setup.

Remember that these deals are exclusive to Prime members. So if you haven’t already, consider signing up for the free 30-day trial to take advantage of this deal and explore the many perks of Prime membership.