It's a fire sale: All Amazon Fire tablets are at record-low prices!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Deal details

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 8 may be the lower-end version of the bunch, but it offers a nice and affordable proposition, especially for those who prefer smaller tablets. I just can’t get used to handling a 10-inch pad! It’s also a plus that it’s incredibly affordable, especially at the moment.

The important part here is to keep your expectations in check. You’ll enjoy a decent 8-inch screen with a 1,280 x 800 resolution. Performance won’t be awe-inspiring, but it’s good enough to handle most casual tasks without keeping you waiting for things to load. The hexa-core processor and 3GB of RAM perform quite well. In fact, it can even handle some light mobile gaming.

This base model only gets 32GB of storage, which is far from optimal, but it does support microSD cards of up to 1TB. Additionally, the absence of resource-intensive components ensures good battery life. This one averages at about 13 hours per charge.

The UI will be different from what we’re used to with other Android tablets. It uses the Amazon Appstore instead of the Google Play Store, and the general look is geared more towards Amazon apps and services. Of course, it offers quick access to features like Alexa, Prime Video, Kindle, and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Now, if you prefer something a bit larger and more capable, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a nice middle ground. It offers a larger 10.1-inch screen with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. This makes it a more appealing option for enjoying movies, shows, and other videos. Not to mention, those who like reading will enjoy the larger, crisper display.

This one also gets a more appealing MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 3GB of RAM. Still nothing impressive, but I mean, you are paying $69.99 for a full-sized tablet! One might argue you’re actually getting too much for your money.

Battery life remains at 13 hours, and you’ll enjoy the same software experience here.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet

Amazon Fire Max 11 Amazon Fire Max 11 Competing with the big dogs in the tablet market Amazon has been in the tablet game for years, but the Fire Max 11 might be their first tablet to truly compete in the 11-inch tablet segment. A high-resolution display is backed by big battery life and enough storage for all of your apps and games. See price at Amazon Save $90.00 Limited Time Deal!

This is Amazon’s best tablet, and it’s also at a record-low price of just $139.99. Yes, it is pricier, but it is also much better, and the discount is significantly larger, as it usually retails for $229.99.

You’re getting a much larger 11-inch panel with a 2,000 x 1,200 resolution. It will be more difficult to handle, as it is pretty large, but the added screen real estate also makes it a great multimedia device. Even browsing the web will look better, since you’ll have ample space to view all your content.

Specs are also improved. It comes with a MediaTek MT8188J processor and 4GB of RAM, which do a pretty nice job at keeping most tasks running smoothly. The base storage is also upgraded to 64GB. Likewise, you can upgrade it with a 1TB microSD card. Battery life is also boosted to 14 hours.

By the way, this one keeps going in and out of stock. We’re leaving the entry here for now, but if you don’t see it available, you can also opt for the 128GB version without lockscreen ads. It’s $189.99, which is a nice discount from its original retail price of $279.99. These offers are on fire! Go get your favorite one before the sale ends. They are all at record-low prices, and in some cases, we haven’t seen discounts this low since last year. It’s the best time to get any of these.

Follow