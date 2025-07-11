Amazon Fire HD 10 sees massive 50% price drop for Prime Day

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Prime Day may be finally winding down, but Amazon is offering its Fire HD 10 tablet at the lowest price ever. Right now, you can grab the latest model for just $69.99, a massive 50% off its usual $139.99 price. If you’ve been thinking about picking one up for your smart home, there’s never been a better time. Amazon Fire HD 10 for $69.99 (50% off)

The Amazon Fire HD 10 comes packed with a 10.1-inch Full HD display boasting 224 ppi for clear and vibrant visuals. Its octa-core processor combined with 3GB of RAM ensures smooth and efficient performance, whether you’re streaming, reading, or multitasking. The tablet includes 32 GB of internal storage, but you can expand this up to 1 TB with a microSD card. With its battery lasting up to 13 hours, it’s perfect for a day filled with entertainment.

The smart device features 5MP front and rear cameras that are handy for video calls and basic photography, while Fire OS 8 offers a seamless experience with Amazon’s suite of apps. Designed with durability in mind, the tablet features strengthened aluminosilicate glass, and it also supports the optional Made for Amazon Stylus Pen for note-taking or sketching.

Do keep in mind that these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not yet subscribed, there’s a 30-day trial available that can get you on board.