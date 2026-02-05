Amazon Echo Show 8 and 11 drop to new record low prices!

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Smart speakers are great, but smart screens offer a whole new level of interaction. If you’re looking to get one, both the Amazon Echo Show 8 and the Echo Show 11 are at record-low prices right now. Go get yours! Buy the Amazon Echo Show 8 for just $149.99 ($30 off) Buy the Amazon Echo Show 11 for just $179.99 ($40 off)

Both offers are available on Amazon. Both are available in Graphite and Glacier White, and both color variants are equally discounted.

Amazon Echo Show 8 and 11

The new Amazon Echo Show 8 and 11 are well-known for their improved design, audio, and added features. They only launched in November, and while we’ve seen some good deals on them, none have beaten the ones we’re reporting on today. These are brand-new record-low prices, so there has never been a better time to get one of these smart screens.

If you’re not sure which of the two to get, the decision is actually simpler than you may imagine. They are pretty much the same, with the only difference being the screen and device size. The Echo Show 8 has an 8.7-inch display with an HD resolution. If you opt for the larger model, you’ll get an 11-inch panel with Full HD resolution.

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Both units come with an AZ3 Pro processor, Alexa Plus support, Spatial Audio, and a 13MP camera. They also get the same dual full-range drivers and a 2.8-inch woofer. Additional smart home features include Zigbee, Matter, and Amazon Sidewalk support, so these also work as great smart home hubs. Act quickly if you want in on these deals. Again, these have never been this cheap before, so it’s the best time to get either of them!

Follow