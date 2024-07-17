Score $150 off the Amazon Eero Max 7 Mesh router for Prime Day

Cheap routers are a dime a dozen, but that’s not what you want in your home if steady internet connectivity is a must-have. The good news is that thanks to the Prime Day sale that has slashed the price of the Amazon Eero Max 7 Mesh Wi-Fi router, you won’t have to choose between quality and affordability.

If you’re looking for a single Wi-Fi router, the one-pack variant that’s available at a 25% discount is the way to go. This essentially brings the price of the router to $450 from $600. Sure, this isn’t pocket change, but it’s the lowest price that this top-tier Wi-Fi router has ever been sold at on Amazon. And given the fact that this router is capable of covering up to 2,500 square feet of your home and connecting to up to 200 devices, one of these routers is more than likely all you’ll need.

The two-pack variant of the Amazon Eero Max 7 Mesh Wi-Fi router is also significantly discounted to $850 from $1,150. So if you have a larger space or need to cover multiple floors, this deal is perfect for you. With the router having two 10GB Ethernet ports, you’ll be able to enjoy super-fast performance and wired speeds of up to 9.4Gbps and wireless speeds of up to 4.3Gbps. Now that’s seriously impressive, especially if you’re a VR/AR enthusiast or a gamer.

The deals don’t stop there! If you own a commercial setup or even just want to keep a few of these Wi-Fi routers on hand, you’ll be pleased to know that the three-pack variant of this product is available at a 24% discount! This means what used to cost a whopping $1,700 is now available for $1,300 on Amazon.

We’re unsure if these discounts will last beyond Prime Day. So, if you’re looking for a high-quality router, make sure to snag this deal right now. We’ve also got a 30-day Amazon Prime trial that you can sign up for to explore Prime-specific discounts.

