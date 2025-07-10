Need a top-tier router? Save $180 on the Amazon Eero Max 7 today

Looking to upgrade your home network? The Amazon eero Max 7 is on sale for Amazon Prime Day, offering a great deal on a high-performing mesh Wi-Fi system. You can grab it for just $419.99, down from its usual price of $599.99, which is a 30% discount and its lowest price ever. Amazon eero Max 7 for $419.99 (30% off)

The Amazon eero Max 7 is a tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 7 router that offers impressive features for modern homes. It delivers wireless speeds up to 4.3 Gbps and wired speeds up to 9.4 Gbps. The coverage per unit is up to 2,500 square feet, making it suitable for large spaces. It can support over 200 connected devices, which is ideal if you have numerous smart devices and family members online at the same time. The eero Max 7 also features two 10-Gigabit and two 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports for versatile wired connections.

This router integrates with popular smart home systems, supporting Matter, Zigbee, and functioning as a Thread Border Router. This makes it a great addition to a smart home setup. Management and setup are handled through the intuitive eero app, which makes it easy to get started. There is an optional eero Plus subscription available for those who want enhanced security features.

These Prime Day deals are available exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you’re not yet a member, consider signing up for a Prime membership. There’s even a 30-day free trial available, which will give you access to these and other great deals.