Today's hottest deal: New Amazon Echo Spot just came out, already 44% off!

A brand-new Amazon Echo Spot was just announced today, and it is looking really nice. The biggest surprise is that, unlike most other announcements, we are already seeing a special price on it. The 2024 Echo Spot is already discounted! You can grab it for just $45, a 44% discount over the original $80 price point. Get the all-new Amazon Echo Spot 2024 for just $45

There is only one thing to keep in mind. This deal is only available for Amazon Prime subscribers, as it is part of the Amazon Prime Day hype. If you don’t have Prime yet, you’ll need it to take advantage of all these deals, and you can get a 30-day free trial if you’re a new subscriber. It might be worth signing up now!

This 44% discount applies to all Echo Spot colors, including Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue. This deal is available from now until July 17, and the price will return to $80 after that.

Amazon Echo Spot (2024) Amazon Echo Spot (2024) Clock, weather, alarms, song titles and more The 2024 release of the Amazon Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker that packs a small display. Shoe the time, the weather, song titles and more while you listen to your favorite tunes and control your smart home. See price at Amazon Save $35.00 With Prime!

The new Amazon Echo Spot follows the design we’ve already seen in the Echo Pop. It has a more spherical back and a flat side on the front. Half of the flat side houses a display, which allows users to view the time, alarms, weather, music info, and more without having to summon Alexa to get this information. This makes it a great nightstand companion.

If you care for customization, the UI can be modified to fit your room’s decor. You can pick between orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue for the main interface colors. It’s also possible to change the watch face, so you can really make it yours. And, of course, you’ll get all the benefits Alexa offers, including controlling your smart home products, calling people, setting reminders, using timers, and much more. Specs-wise, you get a 1.73-inch speaker, which is as big as the 5th-gen Echo Dot’s.

As mentioned earlier, you have until July 17, 2024, to take advantage of this discounted price. You should probably sign up for the Amazon Echo Spot sooner rather than later, though. This is a hot deal on a brand-new product, and units will likely be flying off the shelves. There is a chance your favorite color version will run out of stock!

