Get an Amazon Echo speaker before Cyber Monday deals end!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All of these deals are available directly from Amazon, regardless of which color version you pick. The only exception is the Amazon Echo, which you can only get for $49.99 if you pick the Twilight Blue color model. All other colors are $54.99.

Which Amazon Echo smart speaker should you pick? With so many options, we know it can be hard to decide which is the best option for your specific needs. Let’s go over each option together and help you choose!

Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb Amazon Echo Pop with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb A cheap and tiny Alexa smart speaker. A great entry or extension to the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The Echo Pop has a sleek design with a front-firing speaker that sits nicely in an office or on a bedside table. See price at Amazon Save $34.99 Cyber Monday Deal!

The Amazon Echo Pop is for those who want to spend as little as possible, as it’s just $17.99. Low price aside, though, it might also be the best solution for smaller spaces. It could be the best option to put on a desk, bedside table, or a kid’s room.

Don’t let the price fool you. This is actually a pretty nice little speaker that will fit anywhere, measuring just 3.9 x 3.3 x 3.6 inches. Its sound quality isn’t stunning, but it is pretty nice, thanks to the 1.95-inch speaker inside. It also gets a pretty neat notification light.

You’ll still get full access to Amazon Alexa, so you can request music, control smart home devices, ask for any random information, set alarms, manage timers, and more. If you use eero, it can also become a mesh Wi-Fi extender. You get no other added features, though.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb Alexa and voice controlled audio, for cheap. See price at Amazon Save $39.99 Cyber Monday Deal!

While larger, the Amazon Echo Dot is still reasonably small at 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches. The actual speaker is slightly smaller at 1.73 inches, but it still sounds great in small or medium rooms. And if you care for visuals, the notification light ring goes all around the device’s base.

Like all other Echo speakers, you’ll get full access to Alexa voice commands. This one has some cool tricks up its sleeve, though. You’ll get fancy features like a motion detector and temperature sensor. I use the motion sensor to automate smart lights, having them turn on whenever I walk into a room. If you have a smart thermostat, you could also use the temperature sensor to manage your AC. Additionally, it can also work as an eero Wi-Fi extender.

The upgrade certainly isn’t bad at just $22.99.

Amazon Echo

If you want big sound, without upgrading to the expensive Amazon Echo Studio, the 4th-generation Amazon Echo is your best bet at $49.99. It actually looks just like the Echo Dot, except it is more prominent at 5.7 x 5.7 x 5.2 inches. This means you might have to make more room for it, but you’ll be rewarded nicely for it.

The audio is significantly improved, as the extra space makes room for a 3.0-inch neodymium woofer and two 0.8-inch tweeters. This one also has a 3.5mm headset hack, a nice addition not usually found on smart speakers anymore.

All the bells and whistles are included here. You’ll get motion detection, a temperature sensor, eero mesh Wi-Fi support, and you’ll also get a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. It’s an excellent addition if you want to have a bunch of smart devices but prefer not clogging up your main Wi-Fi network.

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb Amazon Echo Spot with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb Clock, weather, alarms, song titles and more. The 2024 release of the Amazon Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker that packs a small display. Show the time, the weather, song titles and more while you listen to your favorite tunes and control your smart home. See price at Amazon Save $47.99 Cyber Monday Deal!

The Amazon Echo Spot is a bit of a different device. We consider it a hybrid between a smart speaker and a smart display. It actually looks much like an Echo Pop, but nearly half of the front is a 2.83-inch screen. The bottom side houses the 1.73-inch speaker.

Aside from Alexa voice commands, the Spot can also provide basic visuals through the small screen. You can see weather details, the time, alarm details, information about songs playing, control smart home devices via touch, etc.

You don’t get most of the extra features, but it actually has a motion detector. It’s still a great bedside companion if you like having an actual screen, and it’s very nicely priced at $44.99.

Extra deal: The Google Nest Audio is just $49.99!

Google Nest Audio Google Nest Audio Get cozy and nestle up with Google’s latest smart speaker. Nest Audio is an approachable, entry-level smart speaker for the minimalist music lover. This compact speaker produces excellent audio quality for its size, and is a great jack-of-all-trades. Google Assistant and Chromecast integration make it easy to set reminders, make inquiries, stream your favorite podcasts, and more. For under $100, the Nest Audio speaker is a great value. See price at Best Buy Save $50.00 Cyber Monday Deal!

If you prefer Google Assistant, there’s also a really hot deal on the Google Nest Audio, which Best Buy is currently offering for just $49.99, a 50% discount. This is actually our favorite smart speaker. The design is clean and more refined. Audio quality is better when compared to the Amazon Echo, its direct competitor.

The biggest difference is the choice of digital assistant, though. This one is powered by Google Assistant, which we know many of you prefer. You can ask for any information, solve mathematical problems, control your smart home devices, use routines, listen to music, and more. Because this is a Google smart speaker, it also gets integrated support for Chromecast beaming, which is a nice touch. You best act quickly if you’re taking advantage of any of these deals. Cyber Monday is coming to an end in just a few hours!

You might like

Comments