Here's how to tame those pesky ads on your Amazon Echo Show

TL;DR Despite its value and versatility, an increasing number of ads on the Amazon Echo Show has made the device hard to use.

However, changing a few simple settings on your Echo Show can stop the ads and improve your user experience.

We’re not sure how long these workarounds will remain effective, but it’s worth enabling them for now.

Amazon’s Echo Show is a versatile device that has all the capabilities of the Echo speaker and more. And the best part is that it offers pretty great value, especially if you purchase the device during sale days. What’s unfortunate, though, is that users are plagued with a seemingly endless number of ads on the Echo Show’s home screen. Not only is this distracting, but it can also get in the way of the user experience.

The good news is that there are several workarounds to make the Echo Show less cluttered with ads. Redditor calculon68 found that ads can be disabled by turning off all options in Settings > Home & Clock > Home Content. You’ll then have to set the Night Mode to between 00:00 and 23:55 daily. Once these settings are applied, the home screen will switch to a clock display after a minute or so of inactivity, and the barrage of ads is effectively eliminated from your home screen. We’re not sure how long this workaround will last; however, it’s a pretty sweet solution for now.

Another workaround that has worked for some is switching the language from English(US) to English(Canada). While some reported that this change basically removed all ads on their device, others haven’t had as much success with it. Still, if the bothersome ads are getting to you, it’s worth trying this simple fix, given that it might just give you the ad-free experience you’re looking for.

Our final solution to remove spammy ads from your Echo Show is to navigate to the Settings page and tap Home Content. When you’re there, toggle off as many options as you see (it’s also a good idea to periodically visit this page and check if Amazon has added a new feature that is automatically turned on). Then, toggle off Rotate continuously, and you can set up your Echo Show to only display photos. Your Echo Show has now effectively turned into a smart digital photo frame that will show you nothing but your favorite pictures.

