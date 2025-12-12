New Amazon Echo Show 8 and 11 drop back to their record-low prices

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Did you miss the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the Amazon Echo Show 8 and Show 11? If you’re looking for the latest and greatest Alexa smart displays, this is your chance to get one on sale! Buy the Amazon Echo Show 8 for $159.99 ($20 off) Buy the Amazon Echo Show 11 for $194.99 ($25 off)

These offers are available directly from Amazon. They’re both available in Graphite and Glacier White, and all color versions are on sale for the same price. Take your pick!

The 2025 Amazon Echo Show models came in with a bang, offering a new design language, improved audio, and added functionality. They launched in November, so deals didn’t start coming in until the Black Friday season. Well, the sales are back!

The only main difference between these two new models is pretty much the size, both in regards to the screen and actual device size. The Wcho Show 8 has an 8.7-inch screen with an HD resolution. Meanwhile, the Echo Show 11 gets an 11-inch Full HD panel.

Otherwise, they are pretty much the same. They both come with an AZ3 Pro chip, Alexa Plus support, Spatial Audio, and a 13MP camera. In terms of audio, these also get the same set of components, including two full-range front-face drivers and a 2.8-inch woofer.

These devices also come with additional smart home features, including Zigbee, Matter, Amazon Sidewalk, and more.

Want in on these deals? Try to act quickly. Remember, these devices are still relatively new, so discounts shouldn’t be very common.

