All main Amazon Echo Show smart screens are at a record-low price this Black Friday!

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

All of these offers are available directly from Amazon. In the case of the Echo Show 8 and 11, you can pick between two colors: Graphite or Glacier White.

Amazon Echo Show 8

One of the highlights of the newest Echo Show 8 is its 8.7-inch HD display. With 15% more viewing area than previous models, it’s slimmer and offers ample space for visuals. The AZ3 Pro chip powers this device, resulting in smoother and faster performance.

Audio enthusiasts will appreciate the spatial sound capabilities, thanks to its front-facing stereo speakers and a dedicated woofer that delivers a real punch. Plus, with its seamless integration of smart home features via Zigbee, Matter, and Amazon Sidewalk, controlling your devices is straightforward.

The Echo Show 8 also includes Alexa+ Early Access, offering personalized, conversational responses. With a 13MP auto-framing camera, making video calls is more seamless and sharper than ever, and privacy controls add peace of mind. This deal offers an excellent opportunity to upgrade your home tech right now.

Amazon Echo Show 11

Let’s dive into what the slightly larger Echo Show 11 brings to the table. This 2025 model comes with an impressive 11-inch Full HD touchscreen, giving you a vibrant display with thinner bezels for more screen real estate. It’s also powered by the new AZ3 Pro chip, and it gets Omnisense sensor fusion, which offers faster local AI performance. With spatial audio delivered by front-facing stereo speakers and a custom woofer, your sound experience is both immersive and room-filling.

A standout feature is the built-in smart home hub, which supports popular protocols such as Matter, Zigbee, and Thread. The improved camera is great for video calls, featuring auto-framing and noise reduction. Plus, it includes Alexa+ Early Access, making your interactions with Alexa more conversational. And when it’s not busy assisting you, the Echo Show 11 can double as a photo frame. With this deal, you get all these modern features at the best price available since its launch.

Amazon Echo Show 15

Amazon Echo Show 15 Amazon Echo Show 15 Keep everyone organized on the same screen. The Show 15 is a home hub first and foremost. Its 15.6-inch Full HD screen employs an advanced, widget-based version of the Show interface, making it easier to check out calendars, to-do lists, and virtual sticky notes. See price at Amazon Save $45.00 Black Friday Deal!

If you need something bigger, the Amazon Echo Show 15 packs a lot into its sleek design. It comes with a larger 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen that’s perfect for all your family organization needs, featuring widgets for calendars, to-do lists, and more.

This one also has a nice trick up its sleeve, as its ampler screen allows it to double as a TV of sorts. It serves up entertainment with built-in Fire TV, delivering smooth streaming right from your kitchen or living room. Plus, with dual woofers and tweeters, the audio experience is pretty decent, making it stand out if you’re looking to enjoy your media.

Tech specs are impressive, too. The Echo Show 15 is powered by an Amlogic PopcornA SoC and supports Wi-Fi 6E, giving you fast and reliable connectivity. It features a 13MP camera with a wide 124-degree field of view for great video calls or simply snapping family moments. Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this device is more than just a stylish entertainment hub; it’s also smart, featuring the latest Alexa+ AI capabilities. If you’re in the market for larger smart home tech, this current deal is worth considering.

Amazon Echo Show 21

This is the largest smart display Amazon has to offer. With its massive 21-inch Full HD touchscreen, it’s perfect for streaming shows and managing your connected devices with ease. It’s not just about the screen size, though. You also get dual 2-inch woofers and 0.6-inch tweeters that deliver enhanced audio, perfect for video calls, thanks to the 13MP auto-framing camera. It’s packed with the latest in smart home connectivity, supporting Wi-Fi 6E, Zigbee, Matter, and Thread.

One standout feature is its built-in Fire TV and the inclusion of Alexa Voice Remote, giving you access to early access features like Alexa+, Amazon’s new AI-enhanced voice assistant. Whether you’re streaming, video calling, or controlling your smart devices, this deal lets you do it all at a lower price. Are you interested in any of these? None of these have ever been cheaper, and we don’t see the prices getting any better soon, as these are Black Friday offers. Go get yours while you can save so much on it!

Follow