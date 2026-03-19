Hot sale: All Amazon Echo Show models are discounted!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

All of these offers come directly from Amazon. When available in multiple colors, the discounts apply to all variants.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) The all-new Echo Show 5 includes a 5.5-inch display to see news and weather at a glance, make video calls, view compatible cameras, stream music and shows, and more. You can set alarms and timers with your voice and create routines to personalize how you wake up and wind down. See price at Amazon Save $20.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the smallest of the bunch. At just 5.5 inches, the screen is actually smaller than those on most smartphones these days. This makes it a good bedside companion or a good addition to your desk.

Just like all Amazon Echo Show devices, this display gets you access to Alexa, weather details, music information, smart home controls, security camera footage, and more. You can actually use it as a security camera, as the app allows you to activate the device’s camera.

Additionally, you can use it to watch movies via Prime Video or other video content using the browser. Of course, it works as a speaker, too. Just don’t expect too much from it, but the 1.7-inch single speaker does a pretty good job considering its size and price.

Amazon Echo Show 8/11

If you want to take things to the next level, the Amazon Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 are quite impressive. Not just because the displays are bigger, but also because they offer some really interesting features.

For starters, these have bigger 8.7-inch and 11-inch displays. Audio quality is also improved, thanks to a couple of full-range drivers and a 2.8-inch woofer. There’s also a much better 13MP camera with auto-framing. These two models also get direct access to Prime Video and Netflix, with other streaming services supported via the browser.

Likely the #1 showstopper with these two models is the fact that the screens can rotate. Just say “Alexa” and the screens will turn in your direction, a feature that is impressive no matter how many times you use it.

The rest of the features are the same. You’ll get direct access to Alexa, helpful information on the screen, smart home controls, and more.

Amazon Echo Show 15/21

Now, if all those smaller smart displays aren’t enough for you, Amazon also has the Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 21. These are significantly larger, offering 15.6-inch and 21-inch displays. They look more like TVs, so they would look great mounted to a wall. Sound is still pretty good, thanks to a couple of 2-inch woofers and another two 0.6-inch tweeters.

Because this one is much larger, it also gets some neat extra features. It actually has Fire TV built in, so you can literally use it as a TV. As such, it will have direct access to the Fire TV app store.

Of course, that is in addition to all the other features you can expect from an Amazon Echo Show. Want in on these deals? It’s rare to see all versions on sale at the same time, and some of these are at record-low prices. You might want to act quickly and get yours before the prices jump back up!

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