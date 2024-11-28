Save $50 on the Amazon Echo Show 10 and get a free smart light!

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Just yesterday we covered Amazon’s hottest deals on its smart displays, and the Echo Show 10 was oddly still at its full price. Well, that didn’t last long. The Amazon Echo Show is now $50 off, and the popular online retailer is even throwing in a free Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb. You can get this bundle for just $199.99. Buy the Amazon Echo Show 10 with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb for $199.99



This offer is available directly from Amazon, and is labeled as a Black Friday deal. The discount applies to both color versions available: Charcoal and Glacier White. Take your pick!

Amazon Echo Show 10 with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb Amazon Echo Show 10 with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb The Amazon Echo Show 10 combines an Alexa-based speaker and a unique rotating display. The Amazon Echo Show 10 is a fierce competitor for Google's Nest Hub Max. Its ability to follow users around gives it an edge over other smart displays and it justifies its premium price by packing in many attractive features. If you can get past the lack of some major streaming services and the high price, Alexa-powered smart devices don't come much better than the Echo Show 10. See price at Amazon Save $62.99 Black Friday Deal!

We like the Amazon Echo Show 10 the most out of all Amazon smart displays. It finds strikes the best balance between functionality and size. The smaller Echo Shows aren’t as nice. The bigger ones are great, but they can be a bit too much. Not to mention, the Echo Show 10 has a really neat trick up its sleeve: the screen can turn around to face you whenever you call upon Alexa!

The display measures 10.1 inches and has a 1,280 x 800 resolution. It’s also the better-sounding Amazon smart display, featuring two one-inch tweeters and a three-inch woofer. There’s also a 13MP camera for video calls, and auto-framing is taken to the next level, as this one can actually follow you around.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The unit comes with a built-in Zigbee hub, in case you don’t want to overcrowd your Wi-Fi router with smart home devices. The only real reason to upgrade to the bigger Echo Shows is for Fire TV functionality, which the Amazon Echo Show 10 lacks. You can still watch content through it, though. It’s just not much of a TV replacement.

Of course, this is a smart display, so you get all the cool features you can expect from an Alexa-powered unit. You can use voice commands to ask Alexa for information, set alarms, start timers, manage your smart home devices, get weather information, and much more.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 is less commonly discounted, compared to other models in the lineup. Take advantage of this Black Friday deal while you can! The free smart light is definitely a nice extra treat.

You might like

Comments