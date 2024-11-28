The brand-new Amazon Echo Show 15 and Show 21 are already on sale!

Who said smart displays have to be small? Amazon is taking them to the next level with its new Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 15. These just launched on November 20th, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and Black Friday deals are really hot right now. You shouldn’t be paying full price for anything; these oversized smart displays are also on sale! Buy the Amazon Echo Show 15 for $269.99 ($30 off) Buy the Amazon Echo Show 21 for $359.99 ($40 off)

Both of these offers are available directly from Amazon, and they are specifically labeled as Black Friday deals.

Amazon Echo Show 15 Amazon Echo Show 15 Keep everyone organized on the same screen. The Show 15 is a home hub first and foremost. Its 15.6-inch Full HD screen employs an advanced, widget-based version of the Show interface, making it easier to check out calendars, to-do lists, and virtual sticky notes. See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Black Friday Deal!

Amazon Echo Show 21 Amazon Echo Show 21 See price at Amazon Save $40.00 Black Friday Deal!

The Amazon Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 21 are a special breed of smart displays, as they can actually replace your TV. Aside from all the usual Echo Show smart features, you get a built-in Fire TV, as well as an included remote with voice support. Of course, 15- to 21-inch screens are a bit small for a TV, but they will work perfectly in smaller rooms, kitchens, and other less spacious spots.

Of course, you get direct access to Amazon Alexa. This means you can request all kinds of information, check the weather, set alarms, manage timers, ask for reminders, control your smart home devices, listen to music, view video content, and much more. The display will organize all types of helpful information for you to view at a glance, such as shopping lists, calendars, recommended recipes, weather details, sports scores, and more. When not in active use, it can also operate as a digital photo frame. You can even use these for video calls. They can become your all-around hub for information and entertainment.

There’s actually no difference between the Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 21, aside from the difference in size between the 15-inch and 21-inch displays. Both offer a Full HD resolution, two 2.0-inch woofers, a couple of 0.6-inch tweeters, and a 13MP camera. These come with everything needed to mount them to the wall, but you can also buy a stand separately, if you prefer placing them on counter or table.

Interested? Make sure to sign up for these deals as soon as you make up your mind. These are less than a couple of weeks old, and we’re not sure how long these discounts will last. However small, getting $30-$40 discounts on these is really nice, considering how new they are.

Extra deals: For those who prefer smaller smart displays

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

By the way, the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are also discounted. Those discounts are much more significant, and Amazon is throwing in a free smart light bulb when you purchase them! Just keep in mind that neither of those integrates Fire TV functionality.

You might like

Comments