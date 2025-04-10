Deal: Buy an Amazon Echo Pop and get a smart light for under a buck

Amazon

Getting a smart speaker should be one of the first things you do to smarten up your home. The Amazon Echo Pop is very convenient, intelligent, small, and among the most affordable of its kind. It’s also currently on sale for $29.99, but you can also get a bundle that gets you a TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb for just $0.99 extra. Getting both will cost you a mere $30.98! Get the Amazon Echo Pop with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb for just $30.98 ($34 off)

This offer comes from Amazon and is labeled as a “limited time deal.” The bundle offer is available for all color versions of the Echo Pop: Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom, and Midnight Teal.

Amazon Echo Pop with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb Amazon Echo Pop with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb A cheap and tiny Alexa smart speaker. A great entry or extension to the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The Echo Pop has a sleek design with a front-firing speaker that sits nicely in an office or on a bedside table. See price at Amazon Save $34.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Amazon Echo Pop is Amazon’s most affordable, smallest smart speaker. While it is also the most basic one, it is an excellent addition to any smaller space in your home. It works very well in kitchens, bedrooms, or offices. If you want to get one, and you could use a TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb for just a cent under a buck, this is the time!

Just look at it! While small and less capable than its bigger brothers, it is very nice looking, will fit in any space, and comes in both minimalist and fun colors.

The unit measures just 3.9 x 3.3 x 3.6 inches. That said, it also has a smaller 1.95-inch speaker. It won’t sound amazing, but it is pretty decent for casual listening. Just don’t expect it to host a dance party!

That said, these Echo speakers are not all about sound quality. We get them for their smart features, and the Amazon Echo Pop still has Amazon Alexa support. This means it can respond to voice commands to get you random information, play music, solve math problems, set alarms, schedule reminders, and more. Of course, you can also use it to control your smart home devices, such as that light bulb you’re getting with this bundle deal!

The Amazon Echo Pop also works as an eero mesh Wi-Fi extender, but this is about the only premium feature you get with this speaker. If you want a temperature sensor and motion detection, you will have to upgrade to the Echo Dot, and the full-sized Echo also works as a Zigbee hub.

Again, this is a limited time deal, and these don’t last forever. In fact, Amazon deals come and go all the time. Take advantage of this offer while you can. We do prefer when these bundles come with a totally free light bulb, but we haven’t seen those offers in a while, and we don’t know when they will return.

Extra deal: Add to the experience with these smart plugs

Here’s a little extra deal you might like. I am especially fond of smart plugs, because they can turn regular electronics into smart ones. Smart plugs will act as an intermediary between your classic electronics and the AC outlet. You plug it into the outlet, then plug anything else onto it. Once set up, you can control the smart plug using Alexa or Google Assistant. You can turn it on or off, set schedules, or program routines.

This Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A bundle comes with four of these, so you can use them with a lamp, a kettle, a fan, or whatever you want to operate remotely. It’s a nice way to make your home smarter without replacing the things you already know and love. And at just $23.99 for four units, this deal is also a very affordable way to make your home smarter.