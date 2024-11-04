Hot deals: Amazon Echo smart speakers on sale, along with free smart lights

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All of these offers are available from Amazon. These discounts apply to all available color versions. Most smart speakers will come with a free Globe Electric Smart Color Bulb. The only exception is the 4th-generation Amazon Echo.

Which Amazon Echo smart speaker should you get?

Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop with Globe Electric Smart Color Bulb Amazon Echo Pop with Globe Electric Smart Color Bulb A cheap and tiny Alexa smart speaker. A great entry or extension to the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The Echo Pop has a sleek design with a front-firing speaker that sits nicely in an office or on a bedside table. See price at Amazon Save $33.99 Limited Time Deal!

If you want to save as much cash as possible, the Amazon Echo Pop is the most affordable option, at a mere $17.99. And you still get a free Globe Electric Smart Color Bulb, which is definitely a nice treat.

While super affordable, it is a really nice smart speaker. It is also the smallest one Amazon offers, at just 3.9 x 3.3 x 3.6 inches. This means it will easily fit anywhere, which is a great plus for those who don’t want their smart speaker to occupy too much space. The sound is pretty nice, thanks to the 1.95-inch speaker, and you still get a notification light, albeit smaller.

It gets full access to Amazon Alexa, so you can play music, control your smart home devices, ask Alexa for information, request timers, set alarms, and much more. It doesn’t get many extra features, but you can use it as an eero mesh extender, which is pretty cool.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot with Globe Electric Smart Bulb Amazon Echo Dot with Globe Electric Smart Bulb Alexa and voice controlled audio, for cheap. See price at Amazon Save $33.99 Limited Time Deal!

The Amazon Echo Dot offers a fuller experience while still keeping its size reasonably small at 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches. The speaker is slightly smaller at 1.73 inches, but it still sounds great in small-to-medium rooms. The notification light ring is much more noticeable, as it goes all around the bottom of the unit.

Like all other units here, you get full access to Alexa’s voice commands, but this one adds some intelligent features many of you may want to take advantage of. Aside from being able to use it as an eero mesh extender, it also comes with a motion detector and temperature sensor. This means you can automate smart home processes. For example, I like using the motion detector to turn on the light whenever I walk into a room. You can also use the temperature sensor to control your smart thermostat intelligently.

By the way, you’ll also get a free Globe Electric Smart Color Bulb with the Echo Dot.

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Amazon Echo A spherical smart speaker for everyone's home. The Amazon Echo (4th Generation) features a fresh new look and improved audio quality. If you're heavily invested in all things smart home, Alexa is a great virtual assistant to have around. See price at Amazon Save $35.00

This is the only Amazon speaker that doesn’t get a free smart light bulb thrown in for free this time around, but it is still nicely discounted. It’s also considered the best reasonably priced Amazon smart speaker around. The only better one is the Amazon Echo Studio, but that one isn’t on sale and is a whopping $199.99!

The Amazon Echo looks just like the Echo Dot, but is bigger at 5.7 x 5.7 x 5.2 inches. It won’t fit as easily in smaller spaces like bookshelves or desks, but you’ll be rewarded nicely if you can make a bit of room for it. Audio is upgraded significantly with a 3.0-inch neodymium woofer and two 0.8-inch tweeters. This one also has a 3.5mm audio jack, which the other listed smart speakers lack.

Additionally, you get all the bells and whistles with the larger Amazon Echo. It has motion detection, a temperature sensor, eero mesh support, and even a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. The latter allows you to connect supported smart home products without crowding your Wi-Fi network.

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot with Globe Electric Smart Bulb Amazon Echo Spot with Globe Electric Smart Bulb Clock, weather, alarms, song titles and more. The 2024 release of the Amazon Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker that packs a small display. Show the time, the weather, song titles and more while you listen to your favorite tunes and control your smart home. See price at Amazon Save $41.99 Limited Time Deal!

We left the Amazon Echo Spot for the end because it’s a bit of a different device. You can think of it as a hybrid between a smart speaker and a smart display. It looks much like the Echo Pop, but nearly half of the front is occupied by a 2.83-inch display. The other half houses a 1.73-inch speaker.

Aside from offering Alexa functionality, you will get visuals that may make things easier for you. For example, you can get a view of weather details, the time, alarm information, get details about songs playing, control smart home devices via touch, and more.

The only extra feature you will get with the Amazon Echo Spot is motion detection. That said, this is a great bedside companion that will expand functionality with an actual screen. And you’ll get that free Globe Electric Smart Color Bulb! Want in on these smart speaker deals? Make sure to get yours before prices jump back up, or the free smart light bulb offer ends. We’re not sure how long these discounts will last, and in the past, we’ve seen orders being back-ordered and running out of stock during Black Friday sales.

