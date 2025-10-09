The Amazon Echo Pop and Dot are still on sale!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are over, but that doesn’t mean the discounts have to go away. While most certainly have, there are still some fantastic offers to be had. For example, the Amazon Echo Pop and Dot are still at the same discounted price, saving you $15. Buy the Amazon Echo Pop for just $24.99 ($15 off) Buy the Amazon Echo Dot for just $34.99 ($15 off)

These offers are both available from Amazon. They are “limited time deals,” so you need no Amazon subscription. Just add them to your cart and check out! Also, the deal applies to all color versions available, so take your pick!

Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop Amazon Echo Pop A cheap and tiny Alexa smart speaker. A great entry or extension to the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The Echo Pop has a sleek design with a front-firing speaker that sits nicely in an office or on a bedside table. See price at Amazon Save $15.00 Limited Time Deal!

This speaker really pops! Not only because it is cute and functional, but also because it is the cheapest Amazon Echo speaker around, especially if you can catch it on sale, like today. At just $24.99, this is the perfect entry into the world of Alexa-powered speakers.

It’s tiny at 3.9 x 3.3 x 3.6 inches, which means you can easily find a home for it in any space around your home. Just keep in mind its 1.95-inch speaker isn’t made to host wild parties. The sound and volume are best for smaller spaces, such as kitchens, bedrooms, restrooms, etc.

You can definitely find better sound quality in the higher-end models, but this one is still a nice offering for those who want to step into the smart home world. It does support Alexa, after all. You can use voice commands to do things like ask about the weather, set timers, schedule alarms, request random information, or even control your smart home devices.

While it lacks most of the fancier features, it can still work as an eero mesh Wi-Fi extender, which is pretty cool.

Of course, it gets full Alexa support, so you can do everything the digital assistant offers. This is a more entry-level speaker, though, so it has no temperature or motion sensors. It still works as an eero mesh extender, though, which is pretty nice to see.

Amazon Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo Dot may not be the cheapest, but many believe it is a much better offering in terms of value per dollar. This one finds a perfect balance between quality and price, as it’s not that much pricier than the Pop, but it offers significantly more.

It’s not much larger at 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches, but the 1.73-inch driver inside is meant to create more room-filling sound. Again, you’re still paying only $34.99 for it, so don’t expect to host parties with it. It will sound better than the Pop, though!

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

It also has a light ring that goes all around the bottom of the speaker, making it much more noticeable from any direction.

Of course, it’s also Alexa-powered. You can scream voice commands to it across the room. Aside from all the standard features, this one has a motion and temperature sensors. I like using these to automate other smart home products in my home. For example, I can have my AC go on when the temperature gets a bit too toasty. I can also make lights turn on when I walk into a room. Making your home smart doesn’t need to be expensive. You can start with one of these super affordable smart speakers while they are at a great price! Just be quick, because these deals usually disappear as quickly as they come.

