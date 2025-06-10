All Amazon Echo speakers go on sale! Which one are you getting?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All of these offers come directly from Amazon, and they are “limited time deals.” These discounts apply to all color versions available.

Amazon Echo 4th-Generation

Amazon Echo Amazon Echo A spherical smart speaker for everyone's home. The Amazon Echo (4th Generation) features a fresh new look and improved audio quality. If you're heavily invested in all things smart home, Alexa is a great virtual assistant to have around. See price at Amazon Save $45.00 Limited Time Deal!

Now that the Echo Studio is discontinued, the Amazon Echo 4th-Generation stands tall as the best smart speaker in its lineup. The device goes on sale pretty often, but usually only the Twilight Blue and Glacier White versions go on sale. This time around, the Charcoal model is included in the sale, making it a nice time to get the speaker.

I personally own this one, and still love it. You’re in for a treat. The Amazon Echo 4th-Gen offers the perfect balance between quality and price. It looks much like an Echo Dot, with that spherical design that makes the series so iconic. The main difference is that this one is bigger at 5.7 x 5.7 x 5.2in.

If you don’t mind the bigger size, you’ll be rewarded with a really nice experience. This one gets better audio quality, thanks to the 3.0-inch neodymium woofer and two 0.8-inch tweeters. All other Echo speakers have a single driver, so there is a significant difference in sound quality. The audio will be much fuller and more dynamic with the Amazon Echo, and the bass will also be much deeper.

Of course, this is a smart speaker, so the Amazon Echo is powered by Alexa. You can use voice commands to play music, request information, solve math problems, set reminders, create shopping lists, call people, control smart homes, and much more.

Because this is the higher-end model, you also get a few extra features. For starters, it works as a Zigbee hub, which means you can control all your smart home devices with it, without overcrowding your router. It also has a temperature sensor and motion detection, so you can automate smart home actions based on these. Oh, and if you use eero mesh routers, the Amazon Echo can work as a repeater for your Wi-Fi network.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Alexa and voice controlled audio, for cheap. See price at Amazon Save $15.00 Limited Time Deal!

The full-sized Echo is great, but not everyone needs to upgrade to the top option. Especially if you’re trying to use it in a bedroom or smaller space.

The Amazon Echo Dot 5th-Generation has the same spherical design, but it is smaller at 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5in. It’s also significantly more affordable, but it’s still plenty featureful.

There’s a 1.73-inch speaker packed inside, so don’t expect it to host any dance parties. The audio is pretty decent, though, considering the small size and lower price point.

Of course, it is still Alexa-powered, and you’ll get all those digital assistant features. Additionally, it still has most of the extra features, such as the temperature sensor, motion detection, and eero Mesh Wi-Fi capabilities. It misses on the Zgbee hub, but many of you don’t really care much for that.

Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop Amazon Echo Pop A cheap and tiny Alexa smart speaker. A great entry or extension to the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The Echo Pop has a sleek design with a front-firing speaker that sits nicely in an office or on a bedside table. See price at Amazon Save $15.00 Limited Time Deal!

The smallest and cutest smart speaker coming from the online retailer is the Amazon Echo Pop. It is much smaller at 3.9 x 3.3 x 3.6in. This one also comes in super fun pastel colors, which make it look adorable.

It definitely offers a more basic smart speaker experience, but some of you don’t need all the bells and whistles, and it also happens to be the cheapest Echo option.

You’ll find a decent 1.95-inch speaker inside, which sounds pretty good for the price and size, but is nothing spectacular. It would work great as a bedside smart speaker, or you could have it on your desk.

It still gets eero mesh support, but it lacks all other extra features. This means there is no temperature sensor, motion detection, or Zigbee hub.

That said, this one doesn’t get any extras, so there’s no temperature sensor, motion detection, or Zigbee hub. Like the others, though, it does get eero mesh Wi-Fi support. Are you signing up for one of these Echo smart speakers? Make sure to act quickly. Some of these discounts are the best we’ve seen in 2025. We’re not sure how long they will stick around.