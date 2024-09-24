Score a free Amazon Echo Pop when you buy the Amazon Echo Frames

Have you been thinking about getting the Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen)? These are usually $300, but right now, they are discounted, and you can own them for just $200. As if the $100 discount wasn’t enough, Amazon is also offering a bundle that includes the same glasses and an Echo Pop smart speaker for the same $200 price. This means you’re essentially getting the Echo Pop for free! Get the Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen) + Amazon Echo Pop for just $200

This offer is available directly from Amazon. The bundle is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This is a record-low price for this bundle, so it’s a great time to take advantage of this deal. Not to mention, we’re not sure how long the sale will stay active.

The Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen) are great for those who want smart glasses but prefer not dealing with complicated features and a bulkier design. They look almost like regular glasses, but have thicker temples, due to the integrated speakers and microphones. These make it possible to make calls, listen to audio, and access Alexa. This means you can use them to control your smart home from anywhere, without even pulling out your smartphone.

If you need prescription glass, or want to customize the type of polarization on your glasses, you can get custom-made replacements. They will come with blue light filtering lenses by default, though.

The Amazon Echo Pop is the online retailer’s budget smart speaker. It’s small and comes with a very neat design that looks great anywhere. There is a small notification light on top, and features a 1.95-inch speaker. It’s a great basic Alexa speaker for those who don’t want all the bells and whistles that come with the more expensive models.

Want in on this deal? Make sure to go buy your bundle as soon as possible. This is the first time this combo is offered at this price, and we’re not sure when it will go back to its normal pricing, or how long it will be until the deal reappears.

