Early Prime Day deals get you the coolest Echo Dot Stand bundles

Getting an Amazon Echo Dot is great, but we can all agree it can look much better. If you really want to add some flare to your smart speaker, the best way to do it is with a stand. Today, we’ve got a few hot deals on some of the coolest Amazon Echo Dot stands around, and they all come bundled with a 5th-generation Echo Dot speaker. Let’s find the bundle that catches your eye the most.

Just keep in mind that all of these are early Amazon Prime Day deals. You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of these discounted prices. If you don’t have a subscription, check out the Amazon Prime prices here. It might be worth signing up, at least for the month. It’s also worth mentioning new members get a 30-day free trial!

Again, these bundles will all include a 5th-generation Amazon Echo Dot. This is a pretty nice smart speaker if you want to strike a balance between quality and price. You’ll get a pretty nice speaker for listening to your music. Not to mention, it has Alexa, so you can get information, ask for the weather, control your smart home, and much more. It even has some interesting features like motion detection, which I personally program so that my smart lights turn on when I enter a room. It also has temperature sensors, so you could even automate your smart thermostat.

The stands are just for looks, but man, they look really cool! These will definitely be conversation starters and make you a bit happier every time you look at them.

If you’re looking to get your own Amazon Echo Dot with Stand bundle, make sure to sign up for these as soon as possible. We’ve seen some of these go out of stock during previous Amazon Prime Day events.

