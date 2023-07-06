The Amazon Echo Dot is just $23 in this early Prime Day deal

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

Amazon has been drip-feeding the Prime Day deals ahead of the main sales event next week, and the latest offering is one of the best yet, especially if you’re building your smart home. Prime members can pick up the 2022 Echo Dot for just $22.99, which is the best price we’ve ever tracked on the device. Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $22.99 ($27 off)

The variant of the Echo Dot with a clock is subject to a similar markdown, dropping from $60 to just $29.99. You’ll need to be a Prime member to snag these deals, but you can start your free 30-day trial now and have it in place for the shopping bonanza on Tuesday.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

In our rave review of the device, we suggested it was the only smart speaker most people need to buy. The design is minimalist and classy, it’s easy to set up and use (including useful hand gestures), and the audio is surprisingly decent, considering the price point. It has built-in motion and temperature sensors to help run your smart home, and it even doubles as an Eero Wi-Fi extender if you’re fully immersed in the Amazon ecosystem. Not bad for a ‘budget’ smart speaker and a steal at better than half price.

Learn more about the Echo Dot deal via the widget above.

