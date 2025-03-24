Amazon Echo Dot and Pop deals: Save as much as 25%

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re looking for the smart speakers that offer the most value for your hard-earned money, there’s no doubt Amazon Echo devices take the crown. These are both very capable and affordable, especially if you can get them on sale. Today, we have a couple of great deals on the Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Pop. Buy the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation for $39.99 ($10 off) Buy the Amazon Echo Pop for $29.99 ($10 off)

These offers are available directly from Amazon. They are labeled as “limited time deals,” so the sale should end relatively soon. Additionally, the discount applies to all color versions available, so pick whichever you prefer!

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Alexa and voice controlled audio, for cheap. See price at Amazon Save $10.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most popular of its kind for a reason. It is small and affordable but also pretty featureful, offering a good balance for those who want a capable speaker but also prefer saving. At 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches, it’s also not too small but not too big. Not to mention, the spherical shape is both fun and minimalist.

This is an excellent option for small- to medium-sized rooms. I personally like it for small bedrooms, the kitchen, or a restroom. It packs a 1.73-inch speaker, so don’t expect it to sound impressive, but the audio is decent for the size and price.

It still comes with a light ring that surrounds the whole bottom part of the speaker, much like the larger Amazon Echo 4th Generation. This makes it much more noticeable, so you’ll be able to spot notifications from a nice distance.

Of course, this is an Alexa-powered speaker, so you get everything the digital assistant has to offer. You can ask for random information, listen to your favorite tunes, set alarms, solve math problems, set timers, control your smart home appliances, and much more.

The main reason to upgrade to the Echo Dot is its added extra features. Unlike the Echo Pop, this one has a temperature sensor and motion detection. I personally use motion detection to automate smart lights when I walk into a room. If you happen to use a smart thermostat or fan, the temperature sensor will come in handy. You can also use it as an eero mesh Wi-Fi extender, but that feature is also found on the lower-end Echo Pop.

Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop Amazon Echo Pop A cheap and tiny Alexa smart speaker. A great entry or extension to the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The Echo Pop has a sleek design with a front-firing speaker that sits nicely in an office or on a bedside table. See price at Amazon Save $10.00 Limited Time Deal!

Now, if you don’t care for the temperature sensor and motion detection, the Amazon Echo Pop is definitely cheaper. It’s also smaller at 3.9 x 3.3 x 3.6 inches, mainly because it has a flat side. I happen to think it looks great, though, and the color options are really nice.

The speaker is actually larger, at 1.95 inches, but the notification light is significantly smaller. It is basically a small strip on the top side of the speaker grill.

As already mentioned, there’s no motion detection or temperature sensor here, but you still get the eero mesh Wi-Fi support. And, of course, you still enjoy everything Alexa has to offer.

Extra deal: The Amazon Echo Spot is also on sale

Amazon Echo Spot (2024) Amazon Echo Spot (2024) Clock, weather, alarms, song titles and more. The 2024 release of the Amazon Echo Spot is a compact smart speaker that packs a small display. Show the time, the weather, song titles and more while you listen to your favorite tunes and control your smart home. See price at Amazon Save $15.00 Limited Time Deal!

We didn’t feature the current deal on the Amazon Echo Spot because we feel that the deal is a bit less exciting, considering its higher initial price point. It’s $15 off, but it’s also the smallest percentage discount at 19%. Regardless, you might really like this one if you are more visual.

The Amazon Echo Spot looks much like the Echo Pop, but it has a screen in the top half of the front side. This display can show you relevant information, such as details on currently playing songs, weather details, a timer counter, smart home controls, and more.

It has the same 1.73-inch speaker you’ll find on the Echo Dot. You’ll get motion detection, too, but it lacks the temperature sensor and eero support. If size matters to you, it’s also slightly bigger than the Echo speakers mentioned above, at 4.5 x 4.1 x 4.4 inches. While these are not the lowest prices we’ve seen any of these go for, they are pretty nice deals we haven’t seen since February. We’re not sure if we’ll see any better offers soon, so make sure to get your smart speakers while these are on sale.

