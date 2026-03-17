Amazon's best Echo speakers plummet to record-low prices

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Amazon’s Echo smart speakers are great, but if we had to pick our favorites, they would be the newest Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio. These are both at record-low prices right now, so it’s the best time to get these if you’ve been thinking of making your home smarter. Buy the Amazon Echo Dot Max for just $74.99 ($25 off) Buy the Amazon Echo Studio for just $189.99 ($30 off)

These offers are available directly from Amazon, and they are labeled as “limited time deals”. Given that these are also record-low prices, we can assume the offers may end soon. Also, in both cases, the discount applies to all available color versions.

Amazon Echo Dot Max

We wouldn’t usually make a fuss about a $15 discount, but this is actually a new record-low price for the Amazon Echo Dot Max. It has never been this affordable before.

This is essentially an improved Amazon Echo Dot, as the name would entail. The first difference you’ll notice is that it is slightly larger at 4.27 x 4.27 x 3.9 inches. The bigger size does come with its pros, though. Mainly, the 0.8-inch tweeter and 3.5-inch woofer offer improved audio quality, improved bass, and enough volume to fill a living room.

A really cool new feature is that the Amazon Echo Dot Max can now adapt to any room based on its location and surroundings. Additionally, the four microphones offer improved voice command and audio recognition.

Of course, the whole point of these speakers is their smart features. Of course, this one gets full Alexa support, but it also has a nice trick up its sleeve. It also comes with Alexa Plus support out of the box, the AI-supercharged version of the digital assistant.

Amazon Echo Studio

The Amazon Echo Dot Max is great, but some of you care more about audio quality. If you want the best-sounding Echo speaker Amazon has to offer, it’s the Amazon Echo Studio.

This impressive speaker is meant to fill “large communal spaces” with outstanding sound. It features a 3.75-inch high-excursion woofer, as well as three full-range drivers.

It also comes with sound-improving features like distortion reduction, lossless high definition, automatic room adaptation, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos support, and more. Just like its smaller brother, this one gets four microphones and Alexa Plus support.

Of course, all of these awesome features come at a cost: a larger body. It measures in at 6.1 x 5.6 x 5.8 inches. You’ll have to make a bit more room for it, but it’s definitely worth the upgrades. Again, these are record-low prices, so you might want to act quickly and get yours. These offers are usually short-lived!

Follow