Take an Amazon Echo Dot Max home at a record-low price

The new Amazon Echo Dot Max has been all the hype lately, finally offering a new design language and improved functionality. Discounts have started arriving, and you can take one straight home at a $20 discount. Buy the Amazon Echo Dot Max for $79.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. The deal applies to all color versions available, including Graphite, Amethyst, and Glacier White.

The Amazon Echo Dot Max has dropped to a new record-low price of $79.99, representing a $20 discount off the full price. While we wouldn’t usually make a fuss about a 20% discount, this is the best deal we’ve seen on it, and it was just launched in late October, so it’s a bit soon to see these deals.

It’s essentially an enhanced version of the Echo Dot we already know and love. The design has been streamlined, although it’s a bit larger. It now measures 4.27 x 4.27 x 3.9 inches. The extra size won’t be an issue when you hear this thing, though. The sound is very nicely improved, featuring a 0.8-inch tweeter and a 3.5-inch woofer, which will produce enough volume to fill a living room. The sound quality and bass have also been improved.

The Amazon Echo Dot Max also gets some improved smarts. It can adapt to any room, enhancing the sound profile based on the location, surroundings, and other factors. It also gets four microphones, improving voice commands and audio recognition.

Of course, the main highlight is that it’s a smart speaker, so it gets full Alexa support. You can do all the things you already do with Alexa, such as play music, set timers, schedule alarms, control smart home devices, and more. The trick up its sleeve is that it also supports Alexa Plus, which is definitely a welcome addition for AI lovers.

Try to catch this deal soon, as record-low prices on such new devices don’t usually last long.

