Amazon Echo Dot Max drops to its record-low price, saving you $20

The Amazon Echo Dot was among the most popular Alexa speakers for years, but now there’s a new kid on the block. If you’ve been looking to get the latest Echo Dot iteration, it’s the best time to sign up for the Amazon Echo Dot Max. It’s $20 off, bringing the total cost down to just $79.99. Buy the Amazon Echo Dot Max for just $79.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal” that applies to all color versions available: Graphite, Amethyst, and Glacier White.

I like getting things at record-low prices. Today, the Amazon Echo Dot Max is at its lowest price ever. While this isn’t the most impressive discount, 20% off is nothing to scoff at, either, and you’re getting a very compelling device.

This is essentially an enhanced version of the Amazon Echo Dot, a beloved speaker that has stayed among the most popular of the Echo series for years. It’s a bit larger at 4.27 x 4.27 x 3.9 inches, but we’re sure you won’t mind the extra size. The sound has been improved, thanks to a 0.8-inch tweeter and a 3.5-inch woofer.

This speaker makes enough noise to fill a living room with noise. Additionally, the sound quality and bass reproduction have been improved.

Audio aside, the Amazon Echo Dot Max also gets improved smart features. It can automatically adapt to any room, enhancing the sound profile based on its location, surroundings, and other factors. The four microphones also improve voice command and audio recognition.

It obviously runs on Alexa, so it gets all the features you already know and love. You can ask for random information, request your favorite tunes, set timers, schedule alarms, control smart home devices, and more. Oh, and this one also gets Alexa Plus support, so the capabilities expand far beyond what we are used to.

Interested? Again, this is a record-low price, so it’s never gotten any better. Go get yours while it’s hot!

Follow