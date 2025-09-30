Are you a Nightmare Before Christmas fan? You need to check out these deals!

Amazon

I must say it: Halloween is, by far, my favorite holiday. And I also happen to be a big fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas! I was way too excited to see these bundle deals come back, and there is a new Sally-themed one! Regardless of which you pick, you can get an Amazon Echo Dot and the shell for $64.98, which is a $25 discount. Buy the Amazon Echo Dot + Limited Edition Disney Jack Skellington Shell for $64.98 ($25 off) Buy the Amazon Echo Dot + Limited Edition Disney Sally Shell for $64.98 ($25 off)

These offers are available directly from Amazon. You can pick between all color versions of the Echo Dot, including Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, and Glacier White. The only caveat is that this sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Prime plans and prices here. That said, new members get a free 30-day trial, so you might be able to access this offer for free, as well as the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event (October 7-8).

Have these deals caught your eye? They sure caught mine! This will be a simple way to set the mood for any party, and these will definitely become really cool conversation starters for your upcoming Halloweed events. Having Jack and Sally as your special guests will only be the beginning of the fun, though.

If you were already thinking of getting a good smart speaker, you can kill two birds with one stone here. These bundles include an Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen). This is among the most popular smart speakers, thanks to its outstanding value. It’s both affordable and competent. Not to mention, it is still pretty small at 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches, so it will fit nicely in any space.

While smaller, it has really decent sound quality, thanks to a 1.73-inch driver found inside. Don’t expect it to make the house rumble, but it is good sound for a small or mid-sized room. But hey, if you get multiple (I kind of want both!), these can sync and you can listen to Monster Mash in style!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Amazon Echo Dot features a light ring all around the bottom, and Amazon designed the shells very creatively, making the light emit from the characters’ mouths.

Of course, it’s an Alexa-powered speaker. You can use the speaker to request random information, set timers, schedule alarms, control your smart home devices, and much more. It even has some special features, such as motion and temperature sensors. And if you use an eero mesh router system, this speaker can double as an extender!

While we saw the Jack Skellington shell last year, keep in mind that both of these are still “limited edition” products. Who knows when they will go out of stock! And with Halloween right around the corner, you might want to get yours soon. Which one are you getting?!

