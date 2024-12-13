What's this? What's this? It's an Echo Dot and Jack Skellington Shell on sale!

We thought the Amazon Echo Dot with Jack Skellington Shell bundle would disappear soon after Halloween. This is also a Christmas story, though! It’s still relevant. And even if it wasn’t, this will be a very lovely little gizmo for any Nightmare Before Christmas fan. It helps that you can also enjoy a sweet deal if you get the Amazon Echo Dot bundled with this Jack Skellington Shell, at just $62.98 for both. Buy the Amazon Echo Dot + Limited Edition Disney Jack Skellington Shell for $62.98

This offer is available directly from Amazon. Maximum savings only apply if you get the bundle with the Charcoal color model. The bundles with the Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White versions are currently $67.98.

Amazon Echo Dot + Limited Edition Disney Jack Skellington Shell Amazon Echo Dot + Limited Edition Disney Jack Skellington Shell Alexa and voice controlled audio, for cheap. See price at Amazon Save $27.00 Limited Time Deal!

This bundle includes the 5th-generation Amazon Echo Dot, which is an excellent little smart speaker. It’s technically no longer the smallest, as that spot has been taken by the Echo Pop, but the Dot is still very compact at 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches. It’s also affordable and pretty functional.

The Echo Dot has a 1.73-inch speaker, which is loud enough to fill a small or medium room. It might be a great addition to a bedroom or kitchen. Of course, this is a smart speaker with full access to Amazon Alexa. This means you can use voice commands to ask for random information, make calculations, play music, control your smart home, set alarms, manage reminders, start timers, and much more.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I love that it also comes with some nice extras, despite being a value product at a lower price. It has both motion detection and a temperature sensor. I like using this to automate lights when I walk into a room. And if you have a smart thermostat, you can use the temperature sensor to control the AC automatically. The unit also doubles as an eero mesh Wi-Fi extender, so it can expand your network’s coverage.

As for the Jack Skellington Shell, it really doesn’t do anything other than look cool. But hey, it looks really cool! The holes up top make way for the sound to travel and provide free access to the buttons towards the back. Something I really enjoyed seeing is that the mouth lets light travel through, so the Pumpkin King’s smile will glow whenever the light ring turns on!

Also, keep in mind that while this bundle comes with a 5th-generation Echo Dot, it also fits the 4th-generation model. You may already have one of these Echo Dot versions, so you can simply buy the Jack Skellington Shell separately. It’s $39.99.

OK, so it makes sense that this Jack Skellington Shell is available before Christmas, but we’re not sure if it will still be around after that. You might want to get it before then! Remember, it’s a limited-edition product.

You might like

Comments